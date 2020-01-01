Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) トケノミクス

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) 情報

Just a chill guyはソラナチェーン上のミームコインです。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.chillguy.io/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 45.41M
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 999.95M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 45.41M
史上最高値：
$ 0.6985
過去最安値：
$ 0.01784659462823309
現在の価格：
$ 0.04541
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) の詳細なトークン構造

CHILLGUY トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CHILLGUY トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

CHILLGUY トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

CHILLGUY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CHILLGUY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

CHILLGUY の購入方法

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、CHILLGUY を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) 価格履歴

CHILLGUY の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。

CHILLGUY 価格予測

CHILLGUY の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CHILLGUY 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。