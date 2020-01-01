AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) トケノミクス
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 情報
AI Agent Layerは、自律型AIエージェントの動的なエコシステムを支えるプラットフォームです。このプラットフォームでは、X（旧Twitter）からのデータやユーザー提供の情報を活用して、AIエージェントを作成することができます。各AIエージェントはトークン化され、エコシステムのネイティブトークン（$AIFUN）と統合されています。主な機能：AIエージェントの作成 - パーソナライズされたX（旧Twitter）のペルソナやユーザーの説明に基づいてAIエージェントを作成します。真の価値を引き出す - 各AIエージェントは自動的にトークン化されます。ボンディングカーブが100%に達すると、トークンはDEXで取引可能になります。$AIFUNの流動性向上 - AIエージェントの作成と購入はすべて、当社のネイティブ・トークンである$AIFUNの流動性プールに貢献します。
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) の詳細なトークン構造
AIFUN トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Below is a comprehensive overview of AI Agent Layer token economics, focusing on common design patterns across leading agent protocol platforms (like Virtuals Protocol, Wayfinder, Dripster, and related infrastructure), as no universally named “AI Agent Layer” asset appears, but the category shares foundational mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO): Agents are typically launched via an Initial Agent Offering. Users can purchase the agent’s tokens during this phase. If a target market cap is reached (e.g., $610,500 on Virtuals Protocol), the agent launches officially, often becoming tradable on platforms like Uniswap.
- Bonding Curves: Many projects use bonding curves for fair token distribution and price discovery. For example, tokens are issued along a bonding curve that increases token price as the supply grows, incentivizing early participation and providing liquidity on launch (Dripster, Virtuals Protocol).
- NFT Minting: In some networks, agents are minted as NFTs, providing unique onchain identities and enabling further tokenization (e.g., on Messari x Autonolas research).
2. Allocation Mechanism
- User/Creator Purchases: Buyers in the IAO receive agent tokens proportional to their contributions.
- Liquidity Provision: Upon launch, a portion of agent tokens + platform tokens (e.g., VIRTUAL) are paired to form a liquidity pool on a DEX like Uniswap.
- Treasury and Ecosystem: A share of tokens or proceeds is typically reserved for the project treasury or future growth; token buybacks and burns may be scheduled to manage supply.
- Creator Incentive: Often, the agent creator receives a share of tokens or future LP rights (e.g., 2% to creator and LP lock for 10 years).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Revenue Sharing (Indirect): Users pay agent tokens to access services (e.g., AI queries, digital goods), with a split going to:
- Covering inference/computing costs
- Project treasury for platform growth
- Liquidity pool stabilization via buybacks and burns
- Transactional Taxes: Some platforms incorporate a token trade tax (e.g., 1%) to bootstrap resources for inference and agent compute.
- Staking and Slashing: Some agent networks require developers to stake layer tokens to align economic incentives; stakes are slashed for failed execution (as observed in Wayfinder).
- Marketplace Interactions: Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace.
- No Direct Dividend: Notably, revenues typically do not flow directly to tokenholders; rather, buybacks and burns reduce supply, supporting price appreciation.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock: After agent token launch and liquidity pool creation, LP tokens (representing the agent-platform token pair) are locked for extensive periods (e.g., 10 years), effectively preventing early liquidity withdrawal and ensuring stability.
- Creator Lock: In some setups, the agent’s creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period.
- Staking Mechanisms: Developers and other participants may need to lock tokens as a commitment to the ecosystem and penalize malicious or failed activity.
5. Unlocking Time
- Fixed Timelines: Liquidity paired in the LP (e.g., agent token + VIRTUAL) remains locked for a predetermined period—frequently 10 years, after which the tokens become accessible.
- Milestone-Based Unlocks: Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs.
- No Accelerated Vesting: Generally, no mechanisms allow for early unlock or withdrawal to maintain protocol integrity.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism
|Typical Parameters/Models
|Issuance
|IAO, Bonding Curve, NFT Minting
|Market cap trigger ($610k+), bonding curve growth, unique NFT per agent
|Allocation
|User, Creator, Treasury, Liquidity Pool
|Portion to buyer, creator (2%), project treasury, LP pairing (10 years)
|Usage & Incentives
|Platform fees, inference costs, trade tax
|1% tax, service payments, revenue split, buyback and burn, staking/slashing
|Lock-up
|LP token lock, creator lock, staking
|10-year LP lock, creator control, staking for execution performance
|Unlocking Time
|Fixed (10 years), milestone events
|No accelerated vesting
Key Takeaways
- Hybrid On/Off-Chain Models: Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain.
- Bonding and Buybacks: Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development.
- Long-Term Locks: Aggressive LP locking (e.g., 10 years) is designed to foster ecosystem trust, discourage pump-and-dump activities, and ensure persistent liquidity.
Counterpoints & Limitations
- Protocol Evolution: These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven.
- Commoditization of Agents: Individual agents may struggle to retain value; the infrastructure layer supporting agent creation is likely to be the primary locus of sustainable value accrual.
Final Thoughts
The token economic models of AI Agent Layer protocols are designed to optimize early adoption, ensure long-run sustainability, and align incentives among creators, users, operators, and the broader ecosystem. Deep liquidity locks, revenue-driven buyback cycles, and off-chain agent innovation paired with on-chain governance form the pillars of these evolving protocols. However, as the agent landscape matures, expect further refinement and evolution of these mechanisms to address challenges of scalability, security, and value capture.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AIFUN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AIFUN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AIFUN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AIFUN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 価格履歴
AIFUN の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
AIFUN 価格予測
AIFUN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AIFUN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
