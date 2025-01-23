8Bit Chain 価格(W8BIT)
8Bit Chain（W8BIT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。W8BIT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 8Bit Chain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 52.93 USD
です- 8Bit Chain 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで W8BIT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な W8BIT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 8Bit Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における 8Bit Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における 8Bit Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における 8Bit Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-26.57%
|60日
|$ 0
|-20.75%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
8Bit Chain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-5.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the 8Bit Chain? The 8Bit Chain Project is a layer 1 blockchain protocol and a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem. It encompasses its launchpad, DeFi exchange, deflationary NFTs, NFT marketplace, KYC/audit protocol, DAO governance, and more. All these components have already been rolled out as part of the project. What makes 8Bit Chain unique? Our project stands out as the first DeFi initiative that offers a complete range of DeFi products and services, all operational from day one on BSC, ETH, and our dedicated blockchain. History of 8Bit Chain. The project has a rich history, involving the development of numerous platforms over the last two and a half years. Following this period, we successfully launched our BSC and ETH pairs. What’s next for 8Bit Chain? With our testnet and over 8 Dapps already rolled out, along with our active BSC and ETH pairs, the next steps for our project include the launch of our mainnet and native coin. Additionally, we have exciting events planned and will introduce more upgrades to enhance all our live products. What can 8Bit Chain be used for? Our token holds versatile utility within our ecosystem. It can be utilized for purchasing NFTs on our marketplace, raising funds through our launchpad, serving as liquidity in our chain, acting as a listing fee on ProPAD, ProTrackers, and ProDEX, as well as for audit/KYC fees on ProAssure. Additionally, it can be used for promotional activities in collaboration with our partner lounges and more.
