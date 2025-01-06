4TRUMP 価格(4WIN)
4TRUMP（4WIN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 27.81K USD です。4WIN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 4TRUMP 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 471.12 USD
です- 4TRUMP 1日内の価格変動率は +2.81%
です- 循環供給量は 47.05M USD です
MEXCで 4WIN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な 4WIN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 4TRUMP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における 4TRUMP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における 4TRUMP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における 4TRUMP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.81%
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.83%
|60日
|$ 0
|-97.27%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
4TRUMP の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.91%
+2.81%
+14.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, 4TRUMP (4WIN) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem. What makes your project unique? The unique concept of truly a decentralized platform, renounced contract and exceptional development team backing the project have seen 4TRUMP grow massively and achieve alot of success in a short time frame History of your project? We set out to create a community-driven token with strong tokenomics, transparency, and fun. Since then, 4TRUMP has established itself as a leading player in the world of meme tokens, with a growing community and exciting plans for the future. What's next for your project? We're focused on building a strong and sustainable token economy that rewards long-term holders and fosters a vibrant community. What can your token be used for? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 4WIN を AUD に
A$--
|1 4WIN を GBP に
￡--
|1 4WIN を EUR に
€--
|1 4WIN を USD に
$--
|1 4WIN を MYR に
RM--
|1 4WIN を TRY に
₺--
|1 4WIN を JPY に
¥--
|1 4WIN を RUB に
₽--
|1 4WIN を INR に
₹--
|1 4WIN を IDR に
Rp--
|1 4WIN を PHP に
₱--
|1 4WIN を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 4WIN を BRL に
R$--
|1 4WIN を CAD に
C$--
|1 4WIN を BDT に
৳--
|1 4WIN を NGN に
₦--
|1 4WIN を UAH に
₴--
|1 4WIN を VES に
Bs--
|1 4WIN を PKR に
Rs--
|1 4WIN を KZT に
₸--
|1 4WIN を THB に
฿--
|1 4WIN を TWD に
NT$--
|1 4WIN を CHF に
Fr--
|1 4WIN を HKD に
HK$--
|1 4WIN を MAD に
.د.م--