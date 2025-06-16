3 Kingdoms Multiverse 価格(3KM)
3 Kingdoms Multiverse（3KM）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。3KM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 3 Kingdoms Multiverse 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- 3 Kingdoms Multiverse 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで 3KM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な 3KM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 3 Kingdoms Multiverse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における 3 Kingdoms Multiverse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における 3 Kingdoms Multiverse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における 3 Kingdoms Multiverse から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-85.38%
|60日
|$ 0
|-88.28%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
3 Kingdoms Multiverse の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ 3KM トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
