28VCK 価格(VCK)
28VCK（VCK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00224998 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VCK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 28VCK 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 81.38 USD
です- 28VCK 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VCK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VCK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 28VCK から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における 28VCK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002553178 です。
過去60日間における 28VCK から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000614636 です。
過去90日間における 28VCK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010919997637928893 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0002553178
|-11.34%
|60日
|$ +0.0000614636
|+2.73%
|90日
|$ -0.0010919997637928893
|-32.67%
28VCK の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-59.03%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
28 Foundation builds a platform designed precisely based on the 28VC blockchain to solve the problems of the existing medical field so that personal information can be stored in the hospital server and patient’s own device in a state that cannot be forged altered by applying blockchain technology. Also, in the case of information related to distribution such as medical devices, medical products, and medicines, it is automatically transmitted to a mobile device with the user’s consent, so that information on which product was used for treatment, etc. can be easily checked on the mobile device. The 28VC blockchain is a technology that increases security by adding the concept of space-time to the blockchain and increases the throughput to enable faster processing. Mainnet of the 28VC blockchain is currently under development and it is supported in a mobile environment with the objective of integrating blockchain into real life. 28 Foundation’s innovative consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Group-Stake not only enables mining in a mobile environment but also enables the development of safe and practical blockchain-based smartphone applications through various performances. It will be the first company to realize the 28VS blockchain platform by launching a mobile payment solution using cryptocurrency in 2021. The 28VC blockchain platform has stability and excellent security that can be applied to various industries and it can be linked with projects of various fields in various countries around the world such as hospitals, finance, real estate, logistics, etc.
