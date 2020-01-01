10 figs (FIGS) トケノミクス
10 figs (FIGS) 情報
10 figs is literally 10 figs
limited supply of ten delicious figs
symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana.
wtf is 10 figs?
$figs is an entirely original meta
let’s break it down 👇
figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers
6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs
what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs
tokenomics:
tl:dr there are only 10 $figs
Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10
memes part 1:
beyond numbers & tokenomics…
figs is a just a f****** fruit
figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit.
memes part 2:
fig heads
we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas.
memes part 3:
fig season
As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe
fig season is coming.
memes part 4:
fig brained = high IQ + retardio
A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin.
the community:
what is a meme without a community?
Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process
it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
10 figs (FIGS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
10 figs (FIGS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
10 figs (FIGS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
10 figs (FIGS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FIGS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FIGS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FIGS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FIGS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
