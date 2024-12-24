10 figs ( FIGS ) とは何か

10 figs is literally 10 figs limited supply of ten delicious figs symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana. wtf is 10 figs? $figs is an entirely original meta let’s break it down 👇 figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers 6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs tokenomics: tl:dr there are only 10 $figs Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10 memes part 1: beyond numbers & tokenomics… figs is a just a f****** fruit figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit. memes part 2: fig heads we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas. memes part 3: fig season As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe fig season is coming. memes part 4: fig brained = high IQ + retardio A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin. the community: what is a meme without a community? Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in

