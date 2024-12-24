10 figs 価格(FIGS)
10 figs（FIGS）の本日のライブ価格は 25,652 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 256.52K USD です。FIGS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 10 figs 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.10K USD
です- 10 figs 1日内の価格変動率は -2.68%
です- 循環供給量は 10.00 USD です
MEXCで FIGS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FIGS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 10 figs から USD への価格変動率は $ -706.80894356622 です。
過去30日間における 10 figs から USD への価格変動率は $ -11,133.2014332000 です。
過去60日間における 10 figs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における 10 figs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -706.80894356622
|-2.68%
|30日
|$ -11,133.2014332000
|-43.40%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
10 figs の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.13%
-2.68%
-37.48%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
10 figs is literally 10 figs limited supply of ten delicious figs symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana. wtf is 10 figs? $figs is an entirely original meta let’s break it down 👇 figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers 6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs tokenomics: tl:dr there are only 10 $figs Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10 memes part 1: beyond numbers & tokenomics… figs is a just a f****** fruit figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit. memes part 2: fig heads we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas. memes part 3: fig season As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe fig season is coming. memes part 4: fig brained = high IQ + retardio A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin. the community: what is a meme without a community? Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 FIGS を AUD に
A$41,043.2
|1 FIGS を GBP に
￡20,265.08
|1 FIGS を EUR に
€24,625.92
|1 FIGS を USD に
$25,652
|1 FIGS を MYR に
RM115,177.48
|1 FIGS を TRY に
₺904,233
|1 FIGS を JPY に
¥4,026,850.96
|1 FIGS を RUB に
₽2,596,495.44
|1 FIGS を INR に
₹2,185,037.36
|1 FIGS を IDR に
Rp413,741,877.56
|1 FIGS を PHP に
₱1,499,615.92
|1 FIGS を EGP に
￡E.1,310,047.64
|1 FIGS を BRL に
R$158,785.88
|1 FIGS を CAD に
C$36,682.36
|1 FIGS を BDT に
৳3,064,644.44
|1 FIGS を NGN に
₦39,708,782.96
|1 FIGS を UAH に
₴1,077,897.04
|1 FIGS を VES に
Bs1,308,252
|1 FIGS を PKR に
Rs7,145,364.6
|1 FIGS を KZT に
₸13,381,109.28
|1 FIGS を THB に
฿876,528.84
|1 FIGS を TWD に
NT$839,076.92
|1 FIGS を CHF に
Fr22,830.28
|1 FIGS を HKD に
HK$199,059.52
|1 FIGS を MAD に
.د.م257,802.6