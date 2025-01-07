0x Leverage 価格(OXL)
0x Leverage（OXL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00199353 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。OXL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 0x Leverage 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.63K USD
です- 0x Leverage 1日内の価格変動率は -0.45%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで OXL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OXL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 0x Leverage から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における 0x Leverage から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0011132977 です。
過去60日間における 0x Leverage から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007201728 です。
過去90日間における 0x Leverage から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0017001022642132655 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.45%
|30日
|$ -0.0011132977
|-55.84%
|60日
|$ -0.0007201728
|-36.12%
|90日
|$ -0.0017001022642132655
|-46.02%
0x Leverage の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.54%
-0.45%
-11.35%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before. Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment. The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back. Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade. The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity. How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds. When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token. Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time. If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool. If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
