Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K
Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
BTC
$108,310.05
+0.98%
WALLET
$0.01395
+2.57%
ADA
$0.5663
+0.83%
Fxstreet
2025/06/23 13:20
Hidden risks in the cryptocurrency market: What would happen if Telegram went down?
By Chi Anh and Ryan Yoon This report, written by Tiger Research , analyzes the hidden risks posed by the cryptocurrency market’s irreplaceable reliance on Telegram and examines the structural
PANews
2025/06/23 13:00
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation
Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
NOW
$0.00656
-3.10%
QUANT
$0.0012066
-6.07%
PANews
2025/06/23 13:00
A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
WBTC
$108,265.53
+0.97%
ETH
$2,495.67
+2.71%
PANews
2025/06/23 12:53
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears
Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 12:03
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion
PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time). The
SPOT
$0.000000000000057
-60.68%
NET
$0.00013594
-0.54%
PANews
2025/06/23 11:59
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.24 million last week, continuing its net inflow for six consecutive weeks
PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$40.24 million last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time).
SIX
$0.02759
+44.45%
SPOT
$0.000000000000057
-60.68%
NET
$0.00013594
-0.54%
PANews
2025/06/23 11:54
Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become
PANews
2025/06/23 11:52
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bears set sight on $98K BTC, $2K ETH and $1.77 XRP
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) declined by nearly 5%, 13%, and 7%, respectively, last week as tensions in the Middle East escalated. BTC is nearly at its key support level of around $100,000; a close below this level would trigger further correction.
BTC
$108,310.05
+0.98%
TOP
$0.0001559
-4.29%
XRP
$2.1879
+0.27%
ETH
$2,495.67
+2.71%
Fxstreet
2025/06/23 11:49
An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the
SPOT
$0.000000000000057
-60.68%
ETH
$2,495.67
+2.71%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.01%
THREE
$0.00391
-8.85%
PANews
2025/06/23 11:18
