OneKey founder criticizes Resupply again: No action has been taken to report to the police or track down the hackers, but instead the company is targeting the victims

PANews reported on June 29 that Yishi, the founder of OneKey, once again criticized Resupply for its improper handling of the vulnerability incident. He said: "So far, I have not
Farcana
FAR$0,00034-%10,29
2025/06/29
Crypto development platform Crossmint and Visa partner to enable AI-driven on-chain payments using tokenized credentials

PANews reported on June 29 that according to an official announcement, the crypto development platform Crossmint has reached a cooperation with Visa to use tokenized credentials to implement AI-driven on-chain
2025/06/29
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 8.17% month-on-month to US$125.1 million, of which Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 31.77%.

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market showed signs of recovery in the past week, with transaction volume rising 8.17% to
2025/06/29
Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses

PANews reported on June 29 that Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in
2025/06/29
CoinLedger: IRS warning letters to crypto investors surged more than 750% in the past 60 days

PANews reported on June 29 that according to The block, the proportion of US cryptocurrency investors receiving warning letters from the IRS has increased dramatically. Crypto tax software platform CoinLedger
2025/06/29
a16z transferred another 100,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago, and transferred out a total of 400,000 COMP in the last 21 hours.

PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the a16z address transferred another 100,000 COMP (about $4.58 million) to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago. In
2025/06/29
Report: Only a Few Companies Can Survive the Strategy of Hoarding BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, only a few Bitcoin fund management companies can stand the test of time and avoid falling into a vicious "death spiral"
2025/06/29
Coinbase Selected as One of Time Magazine's 2025 "100 Most Influential Companies in the World" List

PANews reported on June 29 that Time magazine released the list of the "Top 100 Most Influential Companies in the World" for 2025, and Coinbase was successfully selected. Time magazine
2025/06/29
SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores?

Crypto was supposed to be the future of money, but when you walk into a store, how often do you see crypto as a payment option? Not very often, and that’s a real problem. Several solutions have popped up over the years, trying to change that. Lightning Network came along to speed up Bitcoin payments... The post SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
2025/06/29
Discover passive income through crypto cloud mining with SIX MINING

SIX MINING promotes beginner-friendly crypto mining with free trials, aiming to help users earn income from home. #partnercontent
2025/06/29

