In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
PANews
2025/06/23 23:30
Iran may attack US military facilities within hours
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Iranian media: Senior Iranian political sources said that Iran is likely to attack US military facilities in the next few hours.
PANews
2025/06/23 23:29
A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer
Did you know that Muammar Gaddafi, former leader of Libya, wanted to create a gold-backed dinar for all of Africa? He was the OG BRICS member. Or that Gaddafi wanted to stop trading oil in US dollars because he thought our global financial system was a giant Ponzi scheme? Well, the US couldn’t let that happen,.. The post A New World Currency is Shaping Through BRICS and Is Now One Step Closer appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:13
Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Privy , Karsa , a crypto project incubated by Y Combinator , has officially launched, providing global US dollar account services to
PANews
2025/06/23 23:07
Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Is Gold Price Dip a Better Buy Than Bitcoin?
This market is anything but predictable. First came the tariff escalations. Now, the threat of full-scale conflict between an Israel–U.S. coalition and Iran is dominating headlines. Investors across the board, from crypto to equities, are trying to make sense of the volatility, asking the big question: Why is crypto crashing today? Over the weekend, most.. The post Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Is Gold Price Dip a Better Buy Than Bitcoin? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:02
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of Magic Newton Foundation, Newton Protocol (NEWT) has announced its token economics, with a total supply of 1 billion
PANews
2025/06/23 22:59
Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC
Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano raised $750 million for his Bitcoin treasuries firm.
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:54
XAUUSD weekly forecast: global tensions arising, will gold finally go to a new ATH?
The Iran and Israel war has further escalated as the USA has also joined this ongoing conflict. This news had a mixed impact on financial markets, with gold still trading in a tight range. The bias in gold remains buy,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:43
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, on June 23, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 131 BTC (about 13.38 million US dollars), of which iShares
PANews
2025/06/23 22:43
Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value
PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record
PANews
2025/06/23 22:39
