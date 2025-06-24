2025-06-30 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
LQWD Technologies added 5 bitcoins and now holds about 171 bitcoins

LQWD Technologies added 5 bitcoins and now holds about 171 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Newsfile Corp. , Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. ( TSXV: LQWD ; OTCQX: LQWDF ) announced that it has
Nowchain
NOW$0.00656-3.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:23
Turkey to enforce stricter controls on crypto transactions to prevent money laundering

Turkey to enforce stricter controls on crypto transactions to prevent money laundering

Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is rolling out new regulations to strengthen oversight of crypto transactions. Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is stepping up efforts to combat money laundering through crypto. According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency,…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 20:21
Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%

Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%

Japan’s Financial Services Agency considers reclassifying crypto assets as financial products under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), which would reduce capital gains tax on crypto to a flat 20%. On June 24, Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a new…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04307+1.60%
GAINS
GAINS$0.024-0.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 20:20
Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle. On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0245+22.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.17719-1.19%
Particl
PART$0.1503+0.60%
ARK
ARK$0.3625+2.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 20:19
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that Michael Saylor tweeted that Strategy ($MSTR) has earned 85,871 bitcoins this year, which is worth about $9 billion at current prices.
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:18
Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May

Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk , investment bank Jefferies said that due to the 20% increase in Bitcoin prices and a small increase of 3.5% in
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05753+1.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:11
Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?

Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?

Author: VKTR Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News I recently started actively trading perpetual options again after a long break. It got me thinking back to when I first started trading
Moonveil
MORE$0.0245+22.01%
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00004177-0.02%
ME
ME$0.7389+0.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002815+8.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:00
Japan proposes reclassifying crypto, paving way for ETFs and lower taxes

Japan proposes reclassifying crypto, paving way for ETFs and lower taxes

Japan’s FSA proposes classifying crypto as financial products, paving the way for ETFs and a flat 20% capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.024-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 19:57
Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear facilities

Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted on Truth Social that "Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.077+0.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 19:41
Trump releases message that "Israel will not attack Iran" and says all planes will return

Trump releases message that "Israel will not attack Iran" and says all planes will return

PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted a message on Truth Social saying that "Israel will not attack Iran" and that all aircraft will return while conducting "friendly flight
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849+2.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.077+0.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 19:32

Trending News

More

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage