2025-06-30 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Japan Moves to Greenlight Bitcoin ETFs—Crypto Gains Taxed at Flat 20% Rate

Japan Moves to Greenlight Bitcoin ETFs—Crypto Gains Taxed at Flat 20% Rate

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing a sweeping change to how cryptocurrencies tax is regulated, a move that could reshape the country’s crypto and Web3 ecosystem. In a proposal released on June 24, the agency outlined plans to reclassify cryptocurrencies under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), moving them away from their current treatment under the Payment Services Act. 🚨UPDATE: JAPAN’S FSA PROPOSES PLACING CRYPTO UNDER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ACTS, PAVING THE WAY FOR $BTC ETFS — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 24, 2025 The change would formally categorize crypto assets as financial products. If adopted, it would reduce crypto taxation from a progressive rate of up to 55% to a flat 20%, the same rate applied to stocks. The FSA’s proposal is set to be discussed at the Financial Services Council general meeting on June 25. Alongside the tax cut, the shift could also open the door for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Japan by removing the current legal barriers. Japan Recognizes Crypto as ‘Alternative Investment’ in Economic Revamp According to local outlet CoinPost, this initiative is part of Japan’s wider strategy to position itself as an “investment-based nation.” The government sees Web3 and crypto assets as tools for value creation and regional development, aiming to foster an environment that supports full-scale digital asset adoption. The new policy direction also aligns with Japan’s updated “Grand Design and Action Plan for New Capitalism,” which was approved by the Cabinet earlier this month. The document explicitly supports the growth of Web3 businesses and names them as part of the country’s broader goal of economic revitalization. The government’s stance is that digital assets should be considered part of a diversified investment portfolio. Officials have described cryptocurrencies as “alternative investments,” pointing to their potential as financial instruments with risk-return profiles different from traditional securities. “The healthy development of Web3 businesses such as cryptocurrencies will help resolve social issues and contribute to improving productivity,” the government noted in the action plan. Japan is also looking to tap into the potential of NFTs and Web3 infrastructure to unlock the cultural and economic value hidden in its regions. The FSA report suggests that borderless technologies could help local industries find recognition on a global scale. Analysts believe the policy shift may also be influenced by changing dynamics abroad. The report points to the supportive stance on crypto taken by the Trump administration in the United States and pro-crypto policies in U.S . states like Texas as part of the backdrop. If the proposed changes go through, Japan could mark a historic turning point in its Web3 policy, transitioning from a regulatory-heavy framework to one focused on crypto utilization and market growth. Japan Plans Securities-Style Crypto Rules, Spot Bitcoin ETFs Possible Japan’s recent crypto tax cut to 20% is just one part of a larger transformation underway in the country’s digital asset landscape. In early 2025, Japan’s FSA resumed efforts to formally reclassify crypto assets as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, a move that could pave the way for spot Bitcoin ETFs and stricter trading rules similar to those for traditional securities. 🇯🇵 Japan's FSA plans crypto tax cuts and Bitcoin spot ETF approval by 2026. #Japan #Crypto https://t.co/kzNYI1CtwH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 10, 2025 This regulatory overhaul follows years of discussions with experts, industry leaders, and lawmakers. In February, the FSA launched a closed-door study group to review how digital assets should be governed , with a reform outline expected by mid-2025 and a potential bill submission by 2026. If passed, this bill would bring crypto under existing securities laws, enforcing rules around insider trading and market conduct, while also allowing regulated ETFs to be launched. The move mirrors the U.S. SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 , which opened the door for institutional inflows through firms like BlackRock and Fidelity. Japan is also taking cues from regional players like Hong Kong and Singapore , both of which are evolving their regulatory frameworks to support digital asset growth. On the taxation front, momentum is building. After the 2023 exemption of corporate taxes on unrealized gains, Japan’s ruling party previously proposed slashing the top crypto income tax rate from 55% to 20% , aiming to attract both individual investors and institutional players. Industry leaders like Sota Watanabe have publicly supported these reforms, stating that Japan is preparing to regulate crypto as a distinct asset class, not just a financial anomaly. Today is a big day of Japan. The ruling party proposed to regulate crypto with a new framework under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. If approved this year, likely crypto ETFs and tax deduction from up to 55% to 20% come. I am 100% sure more Japanese people come onchain. — Sota Watanabe 💿 (@WatanabeSota) March 6, 2025 Taken together, these steps signal Japan’s intent to legitimize and expand its crypto economy, while aligning with global standards.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015739-3.35%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.405-2.40%
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000005665-60.93%
Propy
PRO$0.8371+0.34%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 21:10
Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly $200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds $1 billion

Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly $200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds $1 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information , Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly US$200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds US$1
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:03
Anchorage calls on U.S. lawmakers to prioritize customer asset security

Anchorage calls on U.S. lawmakers to prioritize customer asset security

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Senate focused on market structure issues this week. Anchorage co-founder Nathan McCauley said that Anchorage is
U Coin
U$0.01285-0.07%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00632+0.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:01
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has stated that the stablecoin ordinance will come into effect from 1 August 2025, according to a China Daily report published on 23 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong the world’s first regulated regime for stablecoins. The implementation of the ordinance will follow its passage on 21.. The post Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005916-0.01%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/24 20:51
Circle stock faces pressure as rate cuts, lock-up expiry loom

Circle stock faces pressure as rate cuts, lock-up expiry loom

Circle stock price has gone parabolic after its highly successful initial public offering earlier this month. Circle, trading under the ticker symbol CRCL, jumped to a record high of $298, bringing its market capitalization to $58 billion, slightly below the…
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001684+6.31%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.126-1.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 20:49
Fed Chairman Powell: Despite increased uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position

Fed Chairman Powell: Despite increased uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position

PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell submitted semi-annual monetary policy report testimony to Congress, Powell pointed out that the Fed remains focused on achieving its dual mission goals
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:38
Traders cut odds on early Fed rate cut

Traders cut odds on early Fed rate cut

PANews reported on June 24 that U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell slightly as traders believed that the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates ahead of schedule had
U Coin
U$0.01285-0.07%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:36
Fed Chairman Powell: Inflation expectations are stable, tariffs may push up prices

Fed Chairman Powell: Inflation expectations are stable, tariffs may push up prices

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Fed Chairman Powell said that long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% target, and although inflation has eased significantly, it
Term Finance
TERM$0.442+0.45%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03443+0.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:33
Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0795+2.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.077+0.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:29
Trump: Iran and Israel will not face consequences for violating agreement

Trump: Iran and Israel will not face consequences for violating agreement

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump said he did not want a regime change in Iran, as regime change would cause chaos. He hoped that tensions could
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185+2.32%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00229097+3.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.077+0.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 20:24

Trending News

More

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage