Opinion: Stablecoins are becoming the “default settlement layer” of the Internet
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Alchemy Engineering Director Noam Hurwitz said that stablecoins have become the mainstay of Internet payments, and their adoption rate has now
PANews
2025/06/29 22:16
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $122.8 million
PANews reported on June 29 that Token Unlocks data showed that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock
PANews
2025/06/29 21:29
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack
As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 21:12
OpenAI reaches custom AI partnership agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense, Indian government, and Grab
PANews reported on June 29 that according to The Information, OpenAI has reached customized artificial intelligence cooperation agreements with the US Department of Defense, the Indian government, and Grab. It
PANews
2025/06/29 21:09
Trader Eugene: I have already bought some altcoins and expect them to rise soon
PANews reported on June 29 that trader Eugene posted on his personal channel, "I'm long on some altcoins - I have a hunch that there will be a big rise
PANews
2025/06/29 20:58
Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 BTC, now holding a total of 54 BTC
PANews reported on June 29 that Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee announced that it had increased its holdings by 20 BTC and now holds 54 BTC. The company's shareholders' meeting
PANews
2025/06/29 20:37
Poll: Trump's approval rating drops to historic low
PANews reported on June 29 that according to a report by Reference News citing the website of Newsweek, the latest Newsweek poll shows that US President Trump's approval rating has
PANews
2025/06/29 20:14
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 29 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “21 years later, you’ll
PANews
2025/06/29 20:03
OneKey: We have never organized or manipulated any public opinion attacks. OneKey resources have no connection with Resupply.
PANews reported on June 29 that crypto wallet provider OneKey released a statement on the X platform regarding recent false accusations against OneKey, saying that it had never instigated, organized
PANews
2025/06/29 19:52
‘Bitcoin is the hurdle rate’: What does it mean in the age of crypto?
Phrases like “Bitcoin is the hurdle rate” and “Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate” frequently re-occur in the Bitcoin communities, often without a context. In short, this motto means that Bitcoin is the best benchmark for investment: avoid investing in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 19:24
Trending News
