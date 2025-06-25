2025-06-30 Monday

Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution. The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a…
2025/06/26 02:45
In 2010, Hal Finney described the Bitcoin banks of the future. What did he say, and do we have such banks today?

In a 2010 Bitcointalk forum post, Hal Finney, a cypherpunk involved in Bitcoin from day one, described the way he sees the emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future. He believed that peer-to-peer Bitcoin transactions would be rare. Instead, people…
2025/06/26 02:23
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
2025/06/26 02:22
Change in US crypto laws may affect charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case

In a Wednesday status conference, the judge overseeing the Terraform Labs co-founder’s case reportedly said he was “mindful of the GENIUS Act.”
2025/06/26 01:43
Dow Jones down, Nasdaq gains while S&P 500 nears record highs

Stocks were mixed as S&P 500 nears record levels, while tech stock lead in gains.
2025/06/26 01:28
Beyond the pitch deck — AI’s real role in crypto infrastructure

Everyone in crypto wants a piece of the AI narrative in 2025. We’ve seen a wave of announcements, token launches, and integrations that boldly claim to sit at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and Web3. Yet, strip away the surface,…
2025/06/26 00:10
Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play. On…
2025/06/26 00:07
Decentralized AI gets boost as OpenGradient integrates Walrus on Sui

OpenGradient and Walrus team up to solve the centralization problem with AI agents.
2025/06/26 00:04
Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
2025/06/25 23:55
Trump: Considering three to four candidates for next Fed chairman

PANews reported on June 25 that Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Powell "terrible" and said he knew three or four people who were contenders for the next Fed chairman. When
2025/06/25 23:52

