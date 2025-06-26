MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DEFI
$0.002292
-1.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 09:16
DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud complete US$3.15 million financing, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, DePIN and enterprise-level cloud platform dKloud have completed US$3.15 million in financing to date, with participation from Animoca Brands, Avalaunch,
CLOUD
$0.11717
+5.01%
DEPIN
$0.000000588
+6.90%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 09:12
Changes in US crypto laws could impact charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. federal court has filed criminal charges against Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, and the indictment may change as the
U
$0.01285
-0.07%
CHANGE
$0.00228664
+2.89%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 09:06
A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded
WALLET
$0.01395
+2.64%
TRUMP
$9.074
+0.62%
LENS
$0.00345
-2.04%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 09:02
The bet between Polygon CEO and AAVE guardian: Is Polygon's dual-currency design a blessing or a curse?
Author: Luke, Mars Finance "The money has arrived." With a screenshot of an Etherscan transaction posted by Marc Zeller on the X platform, a war of words about the future
AAVE
$274.54
+6.80%
MARS
$0.33837
-2.98%
FUTURE
$0.10397
+0.25%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 09:00
U.S. Senator Lummis wants two encryption bills passed by 2026
PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill
U
$0.01285
-0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 08:55
Coinbase eyes record close as analysts raise price target to $510, call company 'Amazon of crypto'
Coinbase (COIN) saw a 3% gain, rising to $355 at the close of the market on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2021, following Bernstein analysts raising their price target for the crypto exchange's stock to $510.
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/26 08:51
Lumia and Avail Collaborate on Cross-Chain Solutions Focused on Tokenized Assets
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a
AVAIL
$0.02195
+4.42%
REAL
$0.00369
-17.44%
LUMIA
$0.2339
+3.58%
RWA
$0.005703
+0.51%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 08:41
Coinbase launches Cardano and Litecoin wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on Base
PANews June 26 news, according to Cryptoslate, Coinbase announced early this morning that it will launch Cardano and Litecoin’s wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on its Layer2 network Base, completing
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 08:30
SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, continued to purchase 5,989 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past day
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the
SBET
$0.0002551
+5.67%
ETH
$2,498.34
+2.82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 08:26
Trending News
More
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin