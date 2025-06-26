MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Taurus launches the first private stablecoin contract
Digital asset firm Taurus SA has officially deployed its first private stablecoin contract. The contract is build on the Aztec network, combining zero-knowledge proofs and compliance. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, what sets the token apart from…
ZERO
$0.00004151
+1.86%
TOKEN
$0.01355
+2.18%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:13
Nobitex Hack pulls curtains on months of suspicious fund movements
The recent hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, dealt a major blow to the country’s crypto industry, draining millions in user funds. But the breach may have revealed more than just security flaws, as troubling on-chain history raises questions…
MORE
$0.0243
+19.29%
MAJOR
$0.17712
-1.40%
FUND
$0.02799
-6.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 19:42
[LIVE] What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 1.1%. But what else is happening in crypto today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?
CAP
$0.15109
-0.30%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/26 19:38
Israel estimates that the losses from this round of conflict with Iran could be as high as $3 billion or more
PANews reported on June 26 that Israel estimated that the damage caused by the 12-day war with Iran reached 10 billion shekels (about 3 billion US dollars), including the funds
MORE
$0.0243
+19.29%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 19:28
Abstract Chain Panoramic Analysis: How to Promote the Public Chain Ecosystem to Mainstream Users?
TL;DR Abstract Chain was launched in January 2025. It is a consumer-centric blockchain dedicated to promoting the popularization of encryption technology and creating an easy-to-access and engaging platform. Abstract Chain
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 19:27
British listed company Vault Ventures bought about 400 ETH and 1.85 BTC
PANews reported on June 26 that Vault Ventures Plc ( AQSE: VULT ), a London-based blockchain and financial technology company, announced that it had completed fundraising and invested 750,000 pounds
BTC
$108,396.64
+1.08%
ETH
$2,498.54
+2.84%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 19:12
BTC AB launches long-term Bitcoin reserve strategy, first purchase of 66 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that BTC AB has purchased 66 bitcoins for approximately $7 million (approximately 66 million Swedish kronor), with an average unit
BTC
$108,396.64
+1.08%
AB
$0.008718
+4.10%
TERM
$0.442
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 19:08
Brazil's Central Bank Solicits Public Opinions on Virtual Asset Accounting Standards
PANews reported on June 26 that according to the official website of the Central Bank of Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil recently issued a draft regulatory resolution on the
BANK
$0.0575
+0.98%
VIRTUAL
$1.5799
+6.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 19:02
From Filecoin, Arweave to Walrus and Shelby: How far is the road to popularization of decentralized storage?
Author: @BlazingKevin_ , the Researcher at Movemaker Storage used to be one of the top narratives in the industry. Filecoin, as the leader in the last bull market, had a
TOP
$0.0001559
-4.29%
FAR
$0.00034
-10.29%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000589
-34.55%
BULL
$0.004797
+1.97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 19:00
Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"
PANews reported on June 26 that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei delivered a video speech, pointing out that the United States attacked nuclear facilities but had little effect. US President Trump
EFFECT
$0.005917
--%
TRUMP
$9.073
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 18:45
Trending News
More
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin