Trading meets gaming: Flipster on the esports–crypto crossover

Esports and crypto are converging fast, driven by culture, community, and a shared vision of digital ownership and participation.
Crypto.news2025/06/26 21:00
Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain’s architecture.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model,…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:47
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Hit Two-Month Low, Selling Activity Remains Muted: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin miner revenues have fallen to their lowest levels in two months, according to analysts at on-chain and market data CryptoQuant . On June 22, daily earnings dropped to $34 million, a level not seen since April 20, 2025. The downturn is mainly being attributed to reduced transaction fees and a decline in the market price of Bitcoin. The combination of these factors is leading to an environment where miners are experiencing some of the lowest compensation rates recorded in the past year. As reported in CryptoQuant’s weekly analysis, miners are currently “the most underpaid they have been in the last year.” Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Hashrate Falls, But Miner Selling Stays Low Despite the drop in revenue, miners have not responded with increased selling. CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin outflows from miner wallets have steadily decreased, falling from a peak of 23,000 BTC per day in February to around 6,000 BTC today. This represents a significant reduction in selling activity, especially given the recent price volatility. Notably, the network’s hashrate has experienced a 3.5% drawdown since June 16, marking the largest decline in nearly a year. However, this drop in computational power has not translated into heightened liquidations by miners. In addition, so-called “Satoshi-era” miners have sold only 150 BTC so far in 2025, compared to nearly 10,000 BTC in 2024. Miner Reserves Grow Despite Lower Income CryptoQuant analysts also note that instead of selling, miners are increasing their reserves. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their combined holdings from 61,000 BTC on March 31 to 65,000 BTC as of late June. This is the highest level of reserve accumulation by this group of miners since November 2024. The steady accumulation trend suggests that most miners are not facing immediate financial stress, even amid falling revenues. Their continued reserve growth indicates a long-term outlook and confidence in future price recovery, rather than capitulation under current market conditions. Overall, while Bitcoin miner revenues have declined to a two-month low, there is no evidence of widespread selling pressure in response. CryptoQuant’s findings portray a mining sector that, though underpaid by recent standards, remains resilient and strategically focused on long-term accumulation.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 20:42
Aqua 1 Announces $100 Million Strategic Investment in WLFI Governance Token

PANews reported on June 26 that Web3 native fund Aqua 1 has strategically purchased $100 million of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) governance tokens, aiming to participate in the governance of
PANews2025/06/26 20:40
MSTR stock vs. MSTY stock: Which offers better returns in a Bitcoin bull run?

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has grown into a $4.8 billion fund, driven by its 136% dividend yield and its connection to Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. MSTY’s inflows have increased each month this year, with…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:39
The final value of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States was -0.5%, lower than the initial value of -0.2%.

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States was -0.5%, lower than the
Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes

Сrypto wallet maker Trezor has become an official partner of the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC). The event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals. It is one of the largest Ethereum community events in Europe, the company representatives noted. According to the organizers, the conference […] Сообщение Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Top 3 reasons Amp crypto price will rebound after crashing 40%

Amp crypto price has crashed by over 40% from its highest point in May and by nearly 80% from its 2024 high.  Amp (AMP) token dropped to a low of $0.00293 this week, its lowest level since April. This retreat…
Neptune Digital Assets Continues to Advance Bitcoin Reserve and Solana Staking Strategy

PANews reported on June 26 that Canadian Bitcoin reserve company Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) released the latest company progress, announcing that it continues to increase its Bitcoin holdings
YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
