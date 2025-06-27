MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:48
South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs
PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which
ACT
$0.04306
+1.38%
MIN
$0.01658
+0.85%
SOUTH
$0.0936
+5.16%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:39
Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.
TERMINAL
$0.00000000000027
-59.09%
TOKEN
$0.01354
+2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:33
SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.
ETH
$2,496.97
+2.78%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:29
Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
MAN
$0.00674
-1.31%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:20
Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20.
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:10
PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant
PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".
NOT
$0.00185
+2.32%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:06
Interpretation of the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation in 2025: How can retail investors hold stablecoins in compliance? Comparison of policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States
On August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect, marking the implementation of the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for fiat stablecoins. This article interprets the
EFFECT
$0.005915
+0.03%
HOLD
$0.0001214
+0.08%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 10:00
Aave DAO has voted to extend V3 to Aptos, the first deployment to a non-EVM ecosystem
PANews reported on June 27 that according to official news, Aave announced on the X platform that the proposal to deploy Aave V3 on Aptos has been approved. It is
AAVE
$274.39
+6.87%
DAO
$0.1208
+3.51%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 09:57
Across accused of rigging votes to siphon $23 million from DAO coffers for private company
PANews June 27 news, GlueNet co-founder Ogle posted on the X platform that the cross-chain protocol Across Protocol team allegedly used secret voting to extract about $23 million from the
DAO
$0.1208
+3.51%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 09:54
Trending News
More
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin