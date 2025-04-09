2025-06-30 Monday

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

Tariff strategies, Ghibli-style creations, AGI privacy protection, and the surge in Bittensor subnet projects... 10 major AI application trends are happening.
SphereX
HERE$0.00052-21.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.17829-0.52%
Delysium
AGI$0.04467+1.36%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.001564+4.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1136+2.89%
PANews2025/04/10 16:27
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1479-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02436+20.83%
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002807+8.29%
PANews2025/04/10 14:48
5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

A platform called LobbyFinance (LobbyFi) allows users to obtain ARB token voting rights worth up to $6.5 million at a very low cost (only 5ETH, about $10,000) and successfully influence the results of a key committee member election.
Arbitrum
ARB$0.3624+18.19%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1189+1.88%
イーサリアム
ETH$2,501.19+2.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357+2.33%
PANews2025/04/10 11:02
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Stocks and coins are rejuvenating together
Memecoin
MEME$0.001605+3.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1136+2.89%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009624+2.67%
PANews2025/04/10 10:16
The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends

Recently, multiple factors such as rising expectations for ETFs, the support of U.S. political power, the advancement of payment business, and the vigorous layout of stablecoins have once again pushed Ripple into the spotlight.
U Coin
U$0.0129+0.70%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01193-1.40%
PANews2025/04/10 09:45
Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

With the help of artificial intelligence, anyone can turn ideas into actual products, even if they don’t know how to program. The tokenization mechanism has given rise to speculation, which greatly increases the possibility of &quot;developers&quot; attracting users in the early stages. An explosive growth in application development is coming.
Salamanca
DON$0.000843+1.81%
Threshold
T$0.01742+0.11%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4339+5.85%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002807+8.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357+2.33%
PANews2025/04/09 17:40
PA Daily | Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Babylon (BABY); The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 45.2%

Binance HODLer airdrop launched Babylon (BABY); CryptoQuant: 7,500 Bitcoin long positions were closed on April 6; Moonshot launched Chicken Jockey ($jockey).
Babylon
BABY$0.04876+0.66%
PANews2025/04/09 17:30
Trading time: Global stock markets evaporate $10 trillion due to reciprocal tariffs, BTC stabilizes around $74,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
ビットコイン
BTC$108,353.52+1.03%
PANews2025/04/09 14:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.9)

$RFC is undoubtedly the golden dog in April, but it is a pity that it was born at the wrong time
Memecoin
MEME$0.001605+3.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1136+2.89%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.00436-0.25%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.006324+8.49%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009624+2.67%
PANews2025/04/09 10:08

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage