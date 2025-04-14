MEXC Exchange
Singapore Gulf Bank: Embracing cryptocurrencies and new banking services under a compliant framework
With its core competitive advantages such as crypto-friendliness, cross-border payments and strict compliance, Singapore's Gulf Bank is gradually emerging as an important new force in the new banking field.
PANews
2025/04/16 11:48
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.16)
PumpSwap's market share is expanding
PANews
2025/04/16 10:10
PA Daily | Binance temporarily stopped withdrawal services due to AWS outage; more than half of the world's 91 central banks oppose BTC strategic reserves
Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, and the block limit has increased by 4%; Coinbase Prime will terminate its custody support for 49 assets at the end of this month; a whale withdrew 1,500 BTC from OKX in the past 20 hours, worth US$128 million.
PANews
2025/04/15 17:30
Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects
From L1 to DePIN, we have selected 8 of the latest potential airdrop projects.
PANews
2025/04/15 16:35
You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?
As the number of KuCoin users worldwide exceeds 38 million, the platform is accelerating the construction of a new generation of crypto-financial ecosystem. The KCS loyalty level program launched in March 2025 is an important part of KuCoin's launch of the user incentive system 2.0 - making KCS no longer just a platform currency, but a pass to the future financial world.
PANews
2025/04/15 15:48
Exclusive interview with OKX Global Chief Business Officer Lennix: Future boundaries and compliance of Web3 products
At this year's Web3 Carnival, PANews interviewed Lennix Lai, OKX's global chief commercial officer (CCO). This article will take a closer look at the strategic evolution path of OKX Web3 wallet, the cutting-edge practices of compliance exploration, the logic of shaping brand globalization, and his pragmatic suggestions for practitioners and entrepreneurs from the perspective of this executive at the forefront of encryption.
PANews
2025/04/15 15:08
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.15)
Speedrun mode is difficult to continue
PANews
2025/04/15 10:20
When on-chain naked running becomes the norm, how does Aleo use privacy infrastructure to reconstruct Web3 sovereignty?
When transparency changes from a cornerstone of trust to a shackle on development, does blockchain need a privacy revolution? Aleo’s answer is: Use zero-knowledge proof to reconstruct the privacy boundary and let users regain data sovereignty.
PANews
2025/04/15 10:00
The current state of the alt-ETF boom: a detailed look at crypto ETF applications for 2025
Covering altcoins, meme coins and even NFTs. This year and next year, funds for crypto assets such as Litecoin, XRP, Solana coin, Dogecoin, etc. may appear, which will significantly expand the influence of crypto assets in traditional markets.
PANews
2025/04/15 08:49
The out-of-control crypto train, OM's market value of 10 billion yuan collapsed, and various parties held different opinions after the manipulation was exposed
A thrilling price crash not only made MANTRA face the challenge of price fluctuations, but also revealed the intricate "black history" behind it, bringing with it a crisis of trust and a test of governance.
PANews
2025/04/14 21:50
