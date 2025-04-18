2025-06-30 Monday

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart​

Bitcoin appears poised to make another upward move, and could reach a new peak in Q3 or early Q4 if there is no further deterioration in traditional markets.
PANews2025/04/21 17:12
Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/21 13:50
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Auradine completed US$153 million in Series C financing, led by StepStone Group

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Auradine completed US$153 million in Series C financing, led by StepStone Group

The market is mainly focused on DeFi and infrastructure sectors; according to Bloomberg, Galaxy Ventures Fund has exceeded its fundraising target of US$150 million.
PANews2025/04/21 10:51
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.21)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.21)

RFC plunge
PANews2025/04/21 10:09
Weekly preview | Initia launches mainnet and is listed on Binance; the US SEC holds the third crypto policy roundtable meeting, which will focus on custody issues

Weekly preview | Initia launches mainnet and is listed on Binance; the US SEC holds the third crypto policy roundtable meeting, which will focus on custody issues

In the coming week from April 21, 2025 to April 27, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/04/20 19:58
PA Daily | Bitcoin mining difficulty increased to over 123T, setting a new record; Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of over $250 million in BTC in the past four days

PA Daily | Bitcoin mining difficulty increased to over 123T, setting a new record; Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of over $250 million in BTC in the past four days

The ECB expects the digital euro to replace 50% of cash in circulation; Binance adjusts the funding rate settlement frequency of some token contracts; the circulating supply of cbBTC reaches 33,038 pieces, and the current market value is approximately US$2.81 billion.
PANews2025/04/20 17:27
Exploring the evolution of the innovation cycle: Why are excess returns often harvested by secondary developers?

Exploring the evolution of the innovation cycle: Why are excess returns often harvested by secondary developers?

When new primitives emerge, it’s important to look not just at the immediate impact, but who is best positioned to facilitate, optimize, and scale the behaviors they enable. This is often where the outsized returns are truly realized.
PANews2025/04/20 11:42
From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian Armstrong has always believed in a saying: "It's not the gold diggers who get rich, it's the shovel sellers."
PANews2025/04/19 11:08
PA Daily | Zhao Changpeng said BNB is a meme coin; Trump hinted that the increase in US-China tariffs may end

PA Daily | Zhao Changpeng said BNB is a meme coin; Trump hinted that the increase in US-China tariffs may end

Binance Alpha and Binance Futures will launch Balance (EPT); sUSD depegging intensified to $0.6825, with a 24-hour drop of 16.5%; Pump.fun Lianchuang: will continue to experiment at the intersection of social media and tokenization, but will not issue coins.
PANews2025/04/18 17:30
Glassnode Chain Weekly Report: The macro environment is still unclear, and most of the losses are caused by new investors

Glassnode Chain Weekly Report: The macro environment is still unclear, and most of the losses are caused by new investors

Bitcoin recorded its biggest drop in this cycle, but the drop was still within the range of previous bull market corrections. Long-term holders generally remained profitable, and most of the losses were caused by new market participants.
PANews2025/04/18 17:15

