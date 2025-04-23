2025-06-30 Monday

Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

Zora, which has been "PUA" for many years, has finally issued its token. However, the community users who have been waiting for a long time have not been able to get the "big result" they wished for. When they opened their wallets, they only saw a "reward" that could not even cover the gas fee, not to mention that the token itself is useless. The community sentiment has been completely "broken".
PANews2025/04/24 17:58
Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

The so-called &quot;Bitcoin DeFi&quot; does not actually exist. Whether it is BitVM, BitcoinOS, Rootstock or Soveryn, these projects are either extremely centralized or completely unrealistic.
PANews2025/04/24 15:50
Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Memecoin is still the preferred tool for speculation, while Solana is like a casino/banker.
PANews2025/04/24 14:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24)

Trump to Host &#39;Trump Dinner&#39; for TRUMP Token Holders
PANews2025/04/24 10:21
Dialogue with DCG founder: From Bitcoin pioneer to AI revolution, Barry's cryptocurrency empire and Bittensor vision

“I think 99.9% of crypto tokens have no reason to exist and are worthless.”
PANews2025/04/23 18:30
PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

Trump admitted that the US tariffs on goods imported from China are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced; Trump: There is no intention to fire Powell, but the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates; Today&#39;s Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state.
PANews2025/04/23 17:30
Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

After investing heavily in AI, "investment madman" Masayoshi Son is also going to bet heavily on the crypto industry. The SoftBank Group he runs may cooperate with Cantor Fitzgerald, a company with close ties to the US government, and jointly establish a crypto joint venture with Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, with a total scale of up to US$3 billion.
PANews2025/04/23 16:17
ZKSync in crisis: Developer Matter Labs accused of stealing core technology, under pressure from coin theft and shrinking ecosystem

Recently, the trust crisis caused by the airdrop distribution contract hack of the L2 project ZKsync has not yet subsided, and its developer Matter Labs has been involved in legal disputes and public opinion whirlpools for suspected intellectual property theft.
PANews2025/04/23 15:17
Interview with Offchain Labs co-founder Ed Felten: Having worked in academia and the White House, how he shapes Arbitrum’s future path from a long-term perspective

PANews exclusively interviewed Ed Felten, who shared in depth his journey from scientific research and policy to blockchain entrepreneurship, and discussed topics such as how Layer2 balances the development of the Ethereum ecosystem, the construction of Arbitrum's technological competitiveness, and the integration of AI and blockchain.
PANews2025/04/23 14:27
Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/23 13:05

Trending News

More

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage