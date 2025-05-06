New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.

New Hampshire has become the first state in the United States to include "digital gold" Bitcoin in its state fiscal reserves, establishing a legal status and policy framework for Bitcoin. According to the drafter of the bill, the core purpose of this policy is to provide the state fiscal system with a tool to hedge against inflation and diversify its investment portfolio.