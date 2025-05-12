The latest developments in the stablecoin sector: USDT’s market value exceeds $150 billion for the first time, competition between financial and technology giants is fierce, and Tether and Circle cons

On May 13, the market value of stablecoins reached 242.821 billion US dollars, and Tether's USDT market value exceeded 150 billion US dollars for the first time, accounting for 62% of the market value. In recent months, there have been continuous developments on stablecoins in the crypto market. In this article, PANews sorted out the development trends of stablecoins of major technology and financial companies to provide a panoramic observation of the track.