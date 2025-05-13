Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.