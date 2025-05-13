2025-06-30 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
ソラナ
SOL$151.16+1.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001603+3.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137+3.17%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009636+2.79%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Ribbit
RIBBIT$0.0000000006229-0.93%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?

"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?

From a practical perspective, cryptocurrencies allow us to achieve atomicity of payments through proof of service, which means that all work must be verified to be completed before the AI agent can be paid.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137+3.17%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0199-0.99%
Work X
WORK$0.001641-15.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007286-11.93%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
ビットコイン
BTC$108,353.51+1.03%
ソラナ
SOL$151.16+1.07%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.151091+33.31%
イーサリアム
ETH$2,499.66+2.96%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000589-34.55%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853+2.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001603+3.21%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.04016+15.30%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009995+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853+2.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001559-4.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.177+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Memecoin
MEME$0.001603+3.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.09+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.0000255-36.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001603+3.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137+3.17%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009636+2.79%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015753-3.71%
Autonomi
ANT$0.0702-1.40%
Allo
RWA$0.005707+2.86%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
The “Digital Gold” Narrative Underestimates Bitcoin’s True Value

The “Digital Gold” Narrative Underestimates Bitcoin’s True Value

&quot;Bitcoin is not &#39;digital gold.&#39; To equate it with gold is to devalue a monetary innovation that has completely disrupted the traditional financial system.&quot;
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047-9.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853+2.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/13 19:20

Trending News

More

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage