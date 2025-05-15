MEXC Exchange
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting
As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
PANews
2025/05/16 16:31
Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm
Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the "norm."
PANews
2025/05/16 15:53
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/05/16 14:25
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.16)
10k opening plunge
PANews
2025/05/16 09:52
Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse
Believe is experiencing a backlash in traffic. With the sharp pull of the platform currency LAUNCHCOIN, the successive appearance of tens of millions of fast-pass transactions, and the appeal of a group of Web2 entrepreneurs, Believe once occupied the C position in the recent Launchpad melee and became the focus of traffic. However, behind the excitement, with the platform's high withdrawal, frequent "scraping" phenomenon, and lack of sustainable narrative problems gradually emerging, the community FUD sentiment quickly heated up.
PANews
2025/05/15 20:33
Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance
Bitcoin approaches all-time high, Ethereum surges: What do fund flows, volatility and skew indicators indicate?
PANews
2025/05/15 19:28
Binance Alpha points are intensifying, but the truth is not so good
In this seemingly winner-takes-all feast, there is a view that its huge traffic is "overflowing" to other ecosystems such as Sui and Solana, injecting vitality into them. However, what is the true situation of this spillover effect? What kind of far-reaching impact will this "hair-pulling" carnival ignited by Binance Alpha ultimately have on the industry?
PANews
2025/05/15 17:56
PA Daily | Jim Chanos, a well-known Wall Street short seller, is buying Bitcoin; Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzled 4.2 billion won from the company to invest in cryptocurrencies
Ukraine plans to launch a strategic Bitcoin reserve in accordance with the new encryption law; Jim Chanos, a well-known Wall Street short seller: We are selling MicroStrategy shares and buying Bitcoin; MetaMask co-founder said that his team is still considering launching a native token.
PANews
2025/05/15 17:30
The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?
Web3 consumer applications are struggling due to low user retention and high usage barriers. Can the "encryption incentive + attention economy" model become the key to breaking the deadlock?
PANews
2025/05/15 16:24
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?
Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
PANews
2025/05/15 14:58
