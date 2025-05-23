MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.26)
Gitfish opens at a breakeven
MEME
$0.001603
+3.21%
AI
$0.1136
+3.08%
MEMES
$0.00009636
+2.79%
PANews
2025/05/26 09:59
Weekly preview | FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims of major creditors on May 30; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth approximately $154 million
In the coming week from May 26, 2025 to June 1, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAJOR
$0.17861
-0.22%
SUI
$2.8257
+1.89%
PANews
2025/05/25 21:42
PA Daily | Cetus releases community update and resumes online aggregator; whale James Wynn closes $1.2 billion worth of BTC long position and opens BTC short position
Musk has changed the name of the X account from Kekius Maximus back to Elon Musk; Tether CEO said that although the United States is reviewing the stablecoin bill, Tether's focus is still on overseas markets; NFT transaction volume fell by 0.05% to US$129.8 million in the past 7 days, and Avalanche network transaction volume increased by more than 200%.
BTC
$108,351.95
+1.03%
CETUS
$0.09279
+2.27%
MORE
$0.02413
+19.69%
MUSK
$0.0001087
-6.61%
ELON
$0.0000001221
-0.16%
PANews
2025/05/25 17:08
James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble
Recently, the former PEPE boss has transformed into a contract whale, frequently opening contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Hyperliquid, which has attracted the attention of the market.
WYNN
$0.0004304
-6.41%
PEPE
$0.00001003
+5.91%
PANews
2025/05/25 15:25
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues
The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND's official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
CETUS
$0.09279
+2.27%
MORE
$0.02413
+19.69%
ACT
$0.04324
+1.81%
SPOT
$0.000000000000058
-60.00%
MEME
$0.001603
+3.21%
PANews
2025/05/24 17:23
Interpretation of Sei’s new white paper: What technological innovations are introduced in the Giga upgrade?
Sei introduced mechanisms including asynchronous execution, multi-proposer consensus, parallel transaction processing, and storage optimization in the Giga upgrade.
WHITE
$0.0008959
+7.33%
SEI
$0.2992
+2.29%
GIGA
$0.01822
+2.47%
MULTI
$0.06815
+2.17%
PANews
2025/05/24 15:11
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?
Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
MEME
$0.001603
+3.21%
STAR
$0.005888
+0.05%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
PANews
2025/05/23 19:30
PA Daily | $162 million of Cetus’ $223 million stolen funds have been frozen; the U.S. House of Representatives plans to review the Crypto Market Structure Act on June 10
U.S. senators plan to amend the GENIUS Act to limit the president's stablecoin conflicts of interest; Strategy will issue 10% Series A perpetual preferred shares with a total size of up to US$2.1 billion; Basel Medical, a listed company, announced that it has reached a US$1 billion Bitcoin purchase agreement.
CETUS
$0.09279
+2.27%
ACT
$0.04324
+1.81%
U
$0.01288
+0.78%
HOUSE
$0.020479
+7.05%
PANews
2025/05/23 17:56
7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue
The $TRUMP dinner has attracted widespread attention in the crypto market. Although the guest list is mostly anonymous, seven details of this crypto political dinner can still be pieced together from public information and on-site reports. For example, the top 220 holders spent an average of $1.78 million each, with the lowest cost being only about $1,200.
TOP
$0.0001559
-4.29%
PEOPLE
$0.01842
+6.28%
TRUMP
$9.09
+0.78%
SUN
$0.016458
-0.24%
PANews
2025/05/23 16:40
Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?
Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
PANews
2025/05/23 14:35
