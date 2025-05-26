Web3 games have collapsed. How can we get out of the "cyber graveyard"?

The closure of Web3 game projects is due to multiple factors, including the high failure rate of the game industry itself, the difficulty of retaining players under the Web3 model, problems with fund allocation and financing models, and the deterioration of the macro investment environment. In the face of difficulties, the industry needs to return to its roots and make Web3 games fun first.