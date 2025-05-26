MEXC Exchange
The giant whale stirs up the storm, HYPE price hits a new high, Hyperliquid comes out of the trough and the data explodes
Recently, as the whales have created "storms" on Hyperliquid, this decentralized derivatives exchange is re-entering the spotlight of the crypto world from a new perspective after being "sniped".
STORM
$0.01665
+2.14%
HYPE
$40.6
+7.86%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000589
-34.55%
PANews
2025/05/27 17:59
PA Daily | Strategy purchased another 4,020 BTC, with a year-to-date return of 16.8%; Cetus released a report on the theft incident, and will promote LP recovery plans and strengthen security audits
Trump Media Group denies plans to raise $3 billion to buy cryptocurrencies; MoveDrop's Movement mainnet phase is now open, and users can now claim MOVE tokens; SBF's sentence was reduced by four years and is expected to be released from prison by the end of 2044; James Wynn's Bitcoin longs increased to 5,676 BTC, with a liquidation price of $108,010.
BTC
$108,351.95
+1.03%
CETUS
$0.09275
+2.22%
MOVE
$0.1767
+0.91%
NOW
$0.00664
-1.77%
WYNN
$0.0004302
-6.45%
PANews
2025/05/27 17:27
A must-read for those who are looking to buy fake airdrops: Top 10 warning signs of fake airdrops and how to avoid them
Fake airdrops are designed to drain the funds in users' wallets. You need to have a deep understanding of the airdrop scam in order to effectively "make money".
ORDER
$0.0798
+3.36%
DEEP
$0.139027
+1.88%
TOP
$0.0001559
-4.29%
SCAM
$0.0002397
-41.12%
PANews
2025/05/27 16:34
Interpretation of six major indicators: What will the price of Bitcoin be by the end of this year?
BTC is expected to reach between $210,000 and $230,000 by the end of 2025.
BTC
$108,351.95
+1.03%
MAJOR
$0.17861
-0.22%
SIX
$0.03311
+72.71%
PANews
2025/05/27 15:25
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.27)
$LABUBU market value exceeds $45 million
MEME
$0.001602
+3.15%
AI
$0.1135
+2.99%
LABUBU
$0.03626
+17.44%
MEMES
$0.00009638
+2.81%
PANews
2025/05/27 10:19
PA Daily News | Florida plans to cancel capital gains tax on Bitcoin; Binance Wallet will launch the 19th TGE project Elderglade (ELDE)
The tariff negotiation deadline between the United States and the European Union was extended to July 9; Puffverse will be launched on the Binance Alpha platform on May 27; HYPE's market value surpassed SUI and ranked 13th in the cryptocurrency market value.
GAINS
$0.024
-0.70%
HYPE
$40.6
+7.86%
WALLET
$0.01393
+2.35%
SUI
$2.825
+1.86%
ELDE
$0.01623
+3.17%
PANews
2025/05/26 18:35
A look at seven new RWA projects on the chain: KTA has a market value of over US$900 million, and the on-chain capital market has become a hot spot
In this article, PANews takes stock of the seven new on-chain forces that have been active under the RWA narrative recently, covering Base, BNB Chain and Solana ecosystems. Most projects are evolving in multiple dimensions such as application implementation, compliance practices and ecological linkage, taking into account both narrative imagination and practical implementation.
SPOT
$0.000000000000058
-60.00%
BNB
$655.97
+1.08%
HOT
$0.0008507
+2.69%
RWA
$0.005708
+2.97%
PANews
2025/05/26 17:38
Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage
Public companies raise funds to purchase Bitcoin by issuing new shares (ATM), bonds, preferred stocks, loans, etc., which is a destructive leverage.
ETC
$16.76
+3.32%
PANews
2025/05/26 16:20
Web3 games have collapsed. How can we get out of the "cyber graveyard"?
The closure of Web3 game projects is due to multiple factors, including the high failure rate of the game industry itself, the difficulty of retaining players under the Web3 model, problems with fund allocation and financing models, and the deterioration of the macro investment environment. In the face of difficulties, the industry needs to return to its roots and make Web3 games fun first.
CYBER
$1.2265
+4.32%
FUND
$0.02799
-6.07%
GET
$0.011159
+7.31%
FUN
$0.010006
+0.11%
PANews
2025/05/26 12:24
Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; OpenFX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure company, completed a $23 million financing round, led by Accel
Funds are mainly concentrated in the fields of stablecoins and centralized finance; QuantumLight, the quantitative venture capital firm founded by the founder of Revolut, completed the fundraising of its first fund of US$250 million; Theta Capital completed US$175 million in financing for its crypto venture capital fund.
FUND
$0.02799
-6.07%
PANews
2025/05/26 11:26
Trending News
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood's fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage