The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?
Faced with growing doubts about its unclear technical direction, inefficient collaboration, and centralized governance, the Ethereum Foundation is undergoing a deep organizational reorganization.
PANews
2025/06/03 16:41
Amid the cryptocurrency and stock speculation craze, are listed companies also relying on cryptocurrency speculation to "change their fate"? A comprehensive review of the crypto treasury strategies of
"The alt season is here, but it's not happening in cryptocurrencies, but in crypto stocks." As SharpLink, a US-listed company, announced that its ETH stock price rose 10 times in a week, the crypto community joked. MicroStrategy's successful transformation has allowed listed companies to see the benefits of incorporating crypto assets into corporate financial strategies, and they have taken the initiative to include crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL and XRP in their treasuries.
PANews
2025/06/03 15:12
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.3)
ELIZA V2 framework is about to be released
PANews
2025/06/03 10:00
PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins
You need to hold at least 223 Binance Alpha points to receive the 1,111 EDGEN airdrop; Taiwan exchange BitoPro was suspected to have been hacked on May 8, with a loss of approximately US$11.5 million; Details of Meta's rejection of the Bitcoin reserve proposal were disclosed: shareholders overwhelmingly opposed.
PANews
2025/06/02 17:24
Plasma, which has raised over $24 million in funding to build a blockchain dedicated to stablecoins, what is the difference?
Faced with the challenges of high fees and centralization, Plasma proposed a new blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins. It plans to build a sidechain on the Bitcoin blockchain and be fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
PANews
2025/06/02 15:31
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital
The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
PANews
2025/06/02 11:31
Weekly preview | SEC will make a decision on the physical redemption applications of two Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs; YZi Labs launches offline global incubation program EASY Residency
In the coming week from June 2, 2025 to June 8, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/06/01 21:45
PA Daily | The LOUD token sale has ended, and users are expected to receive 225,000 and 56,250 LOUD in the two phases respectively; about 20 crypto-attacks occurred in May, with a total loss of US$244
The US SEC questioned the legality of the Ethereum and Solana collateralized ETFs submitted by REX; MegaETH has restored control of the X account; Kraken initiated compensation for FTX creditors, and US and international customers will receive funds in two batches; NFT transaction volume fell 16.76% to US$105.7 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased.
PANews
2025/06/01 17:08
Dialogue with the founders of Frax Finance and Aave: Although there is competition, it is a positive-sum game, and stablecoins will become the largest asset class on the chain
This article will share the founders of Frax Finance and Aave’s views on the rapid growth of the stablecoin industry, the innovation process of their own projects, and the upcoming regulatory changes.
PANews
2025/06/01 15:33
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in June
In June, the Web3 industry ushered in a triple high-energy cycle of regulation, market and technology
PANews
2025/06/01 11:02
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage