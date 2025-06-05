MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
From the decline of pure meme coins to revenue capture: reviewing the Pump.Fun craze, Hyperliquid repurchase model and the new logic of crypto investment
In this podcast, Mike Dudas, partner at 6th Man Ventures, shares some lessons he’s learned from his venture capital career and his investment logic. In addition, he also expressed his views on Pump.Fun, Pure Meme Coin, Hyperliquid, and more.
PANews
2025/06/06 15:30
Circle triggered circuit breakers multiple times on its first day of listing. What is the return on investment over the years?
On June 5, the stablecoin giant Circle officially landed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock price soared at the opening, triggering the circuit breaker mechanism several times, becoming the focus of the market and bringing rich returns to investors. Among them, the publicly disclosed C round of financing has a return of more than 90 times, and it can be imagined that the return rate of multiple rounds of financing before the C round has exceeded 100 times.
PANews
2025/06/06 15:24
A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)
PANews
2025/06/06 14:56
PANews
2025/06/06 13:56
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.6)
Trump and Musk fall out
PANews
2025/06/06 10:12
Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications
Flock can be seen as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals.
PANews
2025/06/06 08:20
Economic pain and the ring of liquidity: Why the real crypto bull market has not yet begun?
Only when economic difficulties force policymakers to take action will the liquidity environment required for a speculative frenzy be created and a real bull market begin.
PANews
2025/06/05 19:21
Gold "Bull" Report: Why Gold is Expected to Reach $8,900 by the End of 2030?
The 2025 annual report "In Gold We Trust" released by gold investment company Incrementum pointed out that Bitcoin could reach 50% of the market value of gold by the end of 2030. If a conservative gold price target of about $4,800 is assumed, the price of Bitcoin needs to rise to about $900,000 to reach 50% of the market value of gold.
PANews
2025/06/05 18:29
PA Daily | Circle prices IPO at $31 per share; Binance adds BIFI, FIS, KMD and MDT to the “monitoring tag” list
Abraxas Capital withdraws 13,771 ETH from Binance; Crypto credit startup 3Jane's $5.2 million seed round of financing, led by Paradigm; Deribit: $3.8 billion in BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, with call options dominating.
PANews
2025/06/05 17:30
Rumors of Pump.fun issuing coins caused MEME coins to fall in risk aversion. Is Solana's number one "cancer" worthy of its title?
As the news of Pump.fun's coin issuance came out again, the already fragile liquidity defense line on the Solana chain was broken, and the market confidence that was still in the recovery period was torn apart, and the risk aversion sentiment on the chain quickly heated up.
PANews
2025/06/05 16:56
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage