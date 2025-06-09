MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | South Korea's ruling party proposes legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins; Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese
CICC: Stablecoins can bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies in the medium and long term; ZK Nation: About 760 million ZKs will be unlocked in June, and about 167 million ZKs will be unlocked every month from July until June 2028; Upbit will launch AXL in the Korean won and USDT markets.
PANews
2025/06/10 17:30
The $500 million financing was sold out in an instant. How will Plasma, backed by Tether, build the Bitcoin financial settlement layer?
Plasma, a financial layer built on Bitcoin, with Tether providing launch liquidity and enhanced by native privacy features, is able to achieve goals that other cryptocurrency projects cannot achieve.
PANews
2025/06/10 17:00
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender
Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 16:49
Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?
“Circle completely and willfully ignored its customers with this IPO. They were only interested in making a quick buck.”
PANews
2025/06/10 13:20
The influence economy of crypto Twitter: How a small number of accounts control the narrative
CT is actually a complex influence economy with concentrated power and undisclosed economic incentives.
PANews
2025/06/10 11:52
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.10)
Virtuals launches audit agent IRIS on Ethereum
PANews
2025/06/10 10:15
The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game
Who will win among USDT, which has the largest market share, USDC, which is seeking compliance, and FRAX, which is constantly exploring the boundaries of the digital dollar?
PANews
2025/06/09 18:16
PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem
MEET48 announced the launch of the $IDOL airdrop plan, and TGE will be launched soon; CoinShares: Ethereum received an inflow of US$296.4 million last week, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflow; Defi App (HOME) will be launched on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures.
PANews
2025/06/09 17:30
XRP, Solana, Cardano Could Join Nasdaq’s Crypto Index
Nasdaq has filed a proposed rule change with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its benchmark Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) to include Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:37
Javier Milei Cleared By Argentina’s Corruption Watchdog In Libra Meme Coin Scandal
Argentina’s Anti-Corruption Office has cleared President Javier Milei in the Libra meme coin scandal and said he did not breach any of his presidential duties when he promoted the token.
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/09 16:21
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage