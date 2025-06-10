‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire

Grauber Contesoto, also known as the 'Doge Coin Millionaire', announced last week that he is now a PEPE millionaire with his holdings exceeding $1.11 million. Contesoto made his name in the 2021 bull market after his DOGE investment hit 7-figures; however, the memecoin trader did not take profits, meaning his millionaire status washed away during..