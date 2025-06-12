2025-06-30 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets

Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets

Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $103,362 following reports of airstrikes in Tehran that unsettled global markets and triggered risk‑off sentiment. The cryptocurrency slid approximately 4.1% in the latest session, mirroring investor caution amid escalating Middle East tensions. In contrast, gold surged to $3,410 an ounce, up about 0.6% over […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047-9.61%
Suilend
SEND$0.4273+1.11%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 08:44
Hong Kong Customs Teams with HKU to Trace Crypto Transactions

Hong Kong Customs Teams with HKU to Trace Crypto Transactions

Hong Kong Customs partnered with the University of Hong Kong to create a forensic tool designed to trace virtual asset transactions, according to a June 12 report from the South China Morning Post . 🇭🇰 Hong Kong develops tool to track illegal #crypto transactions 👀 Hong Kong Customs, in partnership with a local university, is developing a forensic technology designed to identify crypto transactions linked to money laundering. These efforts are driven by the high level of… pic.twitter.com/CJub0rPQ9c — Icekento🥷🖥️ 🔋 (@icekento1) June 12, 2025 Assistant Commissioner Mario Wong Ho-yin said the department had handled seven cryptocurrency-related money laundering cases between 2021 and May 2025, involving over HK$9 billion. Crypto Fraud Cases Prompt New Law Enforcement Collaboration Wong said these offenses crossed international borders and required collaboration among law enforcement agencies, academic institutions, and the financial sector. “These money laundering threats are characterised by a transnational and borderless nature, and no single agency can tackle this problem alone,” Wong said during a media briefing. In one case, HK$1.8 billion moved through more than 1,000 transactions involving five companies and 18 local bank accounts. Two suspects allegedly moved HK$760 million using a cryptocurrency platform. The partnership builds on earlier work with HKU, where Hong Kong Customs had used the university’s forensic tools to investigate copyright infringement cases. Professor Yiu Siu-ming of HKU’s School of Computing and Data Science said the risks tied to virtual assets would likely grow as adoption increases. “Different issues will arise when so many products emerge, but current laws and regulations are not necessarily comprehensive. Another factor to note is the safety of these platforms,” he said. “This will help us fulfil the evidence requirements from the court [when handling these cases]. Without the University of Hong Kong’s technical advice, it would be difficult for us to do so,” Wong added. Hong Kong Broadens Digital Finance Strategy The two parties have also begun training officers from both local and international agencies on how to investigate digital asset-related crimes. A recent three-day workshop included attendees from eight jurisdictions, including mainland China, India, and New Zealand. The initiative coincides with Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a regulated hub for digital finance. The city’s e-HKD pilot program is now in its second phase, testing practical applications for a central bank digital currency, such as settlement and cross-border use. 💰 Hong Kong is testing how its digital currency performs in live financial workflow with major institutions including Visa, ANZ, and Fidelity. #hongkong #hk #hkd https://t.co/mVeeMse72i — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 11, 2025 Efforts to develop crypto transaction tracing tools support Hong Kong’s broader digital finance agenda. These developments reflect closer alignment between emerging payment systems and enforcement capabilities. The goal is to balance increased financial access with stronger systemic oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015769-3.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.17857-0.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05745+0.45%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.14+3.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02409+19.25%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/13 08:38
US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin Market Could Greatly Exceed $2 Trillion

US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin Market Could Greatly Exceed $2 Trillion

Stablecoins are projected to drive a sharp increase in demand for U.S. Treasurys and strengthen the dollar’s global dominance, with their market expected to surpass $2 trillion by 2028, according to the U.S. Treasury Secretary. US Treasury Sees Stablecoins as Strategic Dollar Expansion Tool Amid $2 Trillion Forecast U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before […]
U Coin
U$0.01289+0.78%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 08:30
Stablecoin Surge: Market Cap Hits Record $228B in 2025 Amid Trading Boom and Trump-Era Clarity

Stablecoin Surge: Market Cap Hits Record $228B in 2025 Amid Trading Boom and Trump-Era Clarity

The stablecoin market is booming again in 2025, with total market capitalization reaching a new all-time high of $228 billion, according to a report by CryptoQuant. That marks a $33 billion increase so far this year, a 17% rise, driven by renewed crypto trading activity, growing use in payments, and increased regulatory clarity in the United States under President Donald Trump. Source: CryptoQuant . USDT and USDC Lead $33B Market Cap Jump According to the report, Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC continue to lead the market. USDT now holds a $155 billion market cap, up $18 billion year-to-date. USDC has gained $17 billion, climbing to a record high of $61 billion, an increase of 39% since January. On centralized exchanges, stablecoin reserves are also surging. The total value of ERC-20 stablecoins held on exchanges has reached $50 billion. Stablecoins are booming again. Market cap hit a record $228B, up $33B (+17%) in 2025. Driven by rising trading activity, growing payment use, and clearer U.S. regulation under Trump. pic.twitter.com/76zKj49UWB — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 12, 2025 USDC reserves in particular have grown 1.6 times in 2025 alone, now totaling around $8 billion. This influx supports deeper liquidity for crypto markets. The report also noted that stablecoins are bouncing back in the yield-bearing segment. These are stablecoins that pay interest to holders, often used in DeFi. The value of staked stablecoins has reached $6.9 billion, up 28% since late May. Most of that growth has come from rising demand for sUSDe and sUSDs, which gained $1.23 billion and $700 million in market cap, respectively. A recent report from on-chain data platforms Artemis and Dune shows broader user adoption. According to the report, titled “The State of Stablecoins 2025,” active stablecoin wallets rose from 19.6 million to 30 million over the past year, a 53% increase. The report said the data “suggests wider user engagement” and pointed to stablecoins becoming a key part of digital finance. It also noted that stablecoins are increasingly used in decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and NFTs. “Stablecoins have emerged as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto,” it said, “and are becoming a core piece of payment and settlement infrastructure.” This surge in usage is also supported by the rise in real-world payment activity. Data from Artemis shows $94.2 billion in stablecoin transactions were settled between January 2023 and February 2025. Business-to-business (B2B) payments made up the largest chunk, reaching an annual run rate of $36 billion. Card-linked payments using stablecoins crossed $13 billion in volume. Stablecoin Legislation Gains Ground as Tech and Finance Giants Pile In Increased demand has also come alongside progress on the regulatory front. For example, the U.S. Senate advanced the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act” or GENIUS Act this week. Backed by President Trump, the bill is designed to create a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins. The legislation would require stablecoins to be fully backed by U.S. dollars or highly liquid assets. It would also mandate annual audits for issuers with over $50 billion in market cap, and include requirements for foreign issuers. 🚨 The U.S. Senate Set for Historic Stablecoin Showdown as GENIUS Act nears final vote. #Stablecoins #GeniusAct https://t.co/ZJ59XzuQcn — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 11, 2025 The Senate voted 68-30 to invoke cloture on the bill , clearing the way for final debate and vote. “This did not happen by accident,” said Senator Tim Scott, one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “To those who said Washington could not act… let’s prove them wrong.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the legislation during a Wednesday Senate hearing. He said stablecoins could play a major role in expanding the use of the U.S. dollar globally. “I think $2 trillion is a very reasonable number,” Bessent said, referring to an estimate that the stablecoin market could exceed that level by 2028. “I could see it greatly exceeding that.” 🇺🇸 BREAKING – U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent: – Stablecoin regulations backed by U.S. Treasuries will expand global USD usage – We could see stablecoin demand exceed $2 TRILLION This is massive for crypto. Regulated stablecoins = institutional trust Institutional trust =… pic.twitter.com/inZh9maAwW — @CryptoELlTES (@CryptooELITES) June 12, 2025 The GENIUS Act appears to be pushing traditional finance further into the stablecoin space. Large U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, are reportedly exploring a joint stablecoin project. Meanwhile, USDC issuer Circle went public earlier this month, with shares jumping 160% on their first day of trading . 🔴 @Circle the company behind the USDC stablecoin, made a dramatic entrance on the NYSE with its shares surging as much as 160% during its trading debut. #Circle #NYSE https://t.co/EJQJ4Yy3m3 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 5, 2025 Tech firms are also watching closely. According to Fortune , Apple, Google, Airbnb, and Elon Musk’s X are all exploring stablecoin integrations. Google has already processed two stablecoin payments. 🍎 Apple, X, and Airbnb are in early talks with crypto firms to integrate stablecoin payments. #apple #google #stablecoin https://t.co/gmEbx3i4PN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Airbnb has held talks with Worldpay to cut credit card fees using stablecoins. X is reportedly planning to include stablecoins in its X Money app.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5286+2.34%
RWAX
APP$0.006572+4.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.17857-0.27%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000589-34.55%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1478-1.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/13 08:05
Donald Trump Warns Fed: Slash Rates or I’ll “Force Something” – Powell’s Job Still Safe

Donald Trump Warns Fed: Slash Rates or I’ll “Force Something” – Powell’s Job Still Safe

President Donald Trump has escalated his public feud with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, branding him a “numbskull” while simultaneously pledging not to fire the central bank chief despite mounting frustration over the Fed’s reluctance to slash interest rates. Speaking at a White House event Thursday, Trump delivered his harshest criticism of Powell’s monetary policy approach, claiming that lowering rates by just one percentage point could save the United States $300 billion annually, while a two-point reduction would generate $600 billion in savings. Why Trump Wants to ‘Force Something’ Trump’s latest verbal assault marks the third time in two days that his administration has publicly targeted Powell. It follows similar criticisms from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance, who called the Fed’s stance “monetary malpractice.” The president has been saying this for a while, but it's even more clear: the refusal by the Fed to cut rates is monetary malpractice. https://t.co/HqUjWxwcHs — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 11, 2025 The coordinated pressure campaign came from the administration’s growing impatience with the central bank’s independence, particularly as Trump faces re-election pressures and seeks to demonstrate economic leadership. Despite repeatedly calling Powell “Too Late” and questioning why firing him would be controversial, Trump stopped short of threatening termination, instead ominously suggesting he “may have to force something” if rate cuts don’t materialize soon. The timing of Trump’s criticism appears strategic, coming as recent economic indicators show inflation cooling and energy prices declining due to increased domestic drilling under his “drill, baby, drill” energy policy. US Inflation Rate Source: TradingEconomics Powell’s current term as Fed chair expires in May 2026, and Trump has hinted that an announcement regarding his nominee for the next Fed chair could come soon. Harvard legal experts suggest that while Trump may have constitutional authority to remove Powell, such a move would likely trigger severe market volatility and undermine the Fed’s credibility as an inflation fighter, potentially causing long-term interest rates to spike even if short-term rates were cut. Presidential Pressure Campaign Intensifies Fed Independence Debate The escalating confrontation between Trump and Powell is a fundamental clash over Federal Reserve independence with deep constitutional and economic implications. Trump’s frustration stems from his belief that the current interest rate environment unnecessarily burdens federal borrowing costs, particularly as the government faces mounting short-term debt obligations approved during the Biden administration. Europe Rate Cuts Source: European Central Bank The president argued that Europe has implemented ten rate cuts while the Fed has delivered none, despite similar economic conditions and falling inflation metrics. Legal scholars say that while the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allows governors to be removed “for cause,” the Supreme Court’s recent decisions have gradually eroded the traditional “for cause” protections that independent agencies have enjoyed for 85 years. Harvard Law School’s Daniel Tarullo, a former Fed Board member, suggests that three conservative justices have hinted at potentially treating the Federal Reserve differently from other agencies, possibly creating a carve-out based on the central bank’s historical precedent dating back to the First and Second Banks of the United States. However, market dynamics may provide Powell with more protection than legal statutes, as any attempt to remove the Fed chair would likely trigger immediate and severe market reactions that would prove counterproductive to Trump’s economic objectives. The anticipated market volatility is a powerful disincentive, particularly given that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has focused on maintaining stable 10-year Treasury rates, which are key for economic investment decisions. Recent economic indicators have strengthened Trump’s argument for immediate monetary easing. Inflation data show continued price stability and energy costs declining due to expanded domestic oil production. US Energy Inflation Source: TradingEconomics The favorable Producer Price Index reading in May has calmed fears about tariff-induced inflation spikes, emboldening the administration to intensify pressure on the Fed while markets increasingly price in potential rate cuts later this year.
LightLink
LL$0.01351+3.28%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000895+7.22%
Salamanca
DON$0.000838+1.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05745+0.45%
Babylon
BABY$0.04874+0.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/13 07:51
Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
リップルコイン
XRP$2.1906+0.38%
ユーエスディーシー
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359+2.48%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000049-38.75%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Outgoing FSB Chair: Crypto May Have Hit ‘Tipping Point’ – Here’s Why

Outgoing FSB Chair: Crypto May Have Hit ‘Tipping Point’ – Here’s Why

The crypto industry may have reached a key juncture as global financial authorities embrace digital assets, with outgoing Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chair Klaas Knot declaring that crypto ‘may have hit a tipping point’ due to dramatically lowered barriers for retail investors and growing institutional adoption. Knot’s assessment, delivered during his final address as FSB Chair at a Financial Stability Conference in Madrid, showed how barriers for retail crypto access have “dropped significantly,” particularly through the introduction of crypto ETFs and stablecoin issuers’ substantial Treasury holdings. His warning comes as the crypto ecosystem’s links with traditional finance continue expanding. Stablecoins settled $27.6 trillion in transactions during Q1 2025 alone , doubling Visa’s entire 2023 settlement volume. Stablecoin Transactions Vs Visa Payments Q1 Source: Bitwise The FSB Chair emphasized that while crypto doesn’t yet pose systemic risk, recent developments suggest authorities must monitor this “fast-growing market” more closely as it approaches mainstream financial integration. Institutional Infrastructure Races to Meet Demand The institutional embrace of crypto infrastructure has accelerated dramatically, with major financial players already positioning themselves for widespread adoption. A June 2 report by Cryptonews shows that UK-listed IG Group has become the first London Stock Exchange company to offer retail crypto trading . Retail clients can buy and sell 38 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, through a partnership with digital asset platform Uphold. 🚀 IG Group will become the first company on the London Stock Exchange to allow retail investors to trade cryptos, including BTC, ETH, and XRP. #Bitcoin #XRP https://t.co/MImNzg9rAX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 2, 2025 Managing Director Michael Healy described customer demand as “ reaching a tipping point ,” positioning the FTSE 250 firm as a trusted alternative to existing crypto services. Most recently, Stripe’s aggressive crypto expansion further exemplifies this institutional momentum, with the payments giant acquiring crypto wallet infrastructure startup Privy following its $1.1 billion purchase of stablecoin platform Bridge. Privy powers over 75 million accounts across more than 1,000 teams while facilitating billions in transaction volume. It allows companies to integrate crypto wallets directly into their platforms without traditional friction. 🤝 @stripe acquires crypto wallet infrastructure startup @privy_io in undisclosed deal, marking its second major crypto acquisition following the $1.1 billion Bridge purchase as stablecoins settle record $27.6 trillion in Q1 2025. https://t.co/TeTdIVgt0V — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 11, 2025 This acquisition allows Stripe to offer comprehensive crypto infrastructure spanning wallet creation, stablecoin payments, and fiat integration through a unified platform. This addresses growing business needs, as over 81% of crypto-aware small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) express interest in stablecoin adoption . Government-Led Digital Asset Integration Gains Momentum Government initiatives are also accelerating crypto mainstream adoption through direct blockchain-based investment products. In May, Thailand’s Ministry of Finance announced it would launch $150 million worth of digital investment tokens within two months. 🚀 Thailand is set to launch $150 million worth of digital investment tokens, marking a step toward financial inclusivity for retail investors. #Thailand #SEC https://t.co/2akullmpsP — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 14, 2025 These tokens would allow retail investors to purchase government bonds via blockchain-based “G-tokens” with a minimum investment threshold of just $3. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira emphasized the initiative’s goal of broadening access to government-backed investments, particularly as commercial banks offer only 1.25% on 12-month fixed deposits. Similarly, China’s Zhejiang Province has integrated digital yuan pilots into its “first-launch economy” strategy, testing the central bank digital currency in retail debut scenarios through the “Digital Yuan + First-Launch” initiative. This represents a strategic shift from public services to consumer transactions, incorporating the currency within broader economic programs rather than treating it as a standalone technology. The approach addresses public hesitation by linking digital payments to familiar retail experiences like store launches and branded spaces. The UK government is simultaneously tightening oversight while expanding access. Starting in January 2026, crypto firms will be required to collect detailed customer information on every trade. 📜 The UK will require crypto firms to collect and report detailed customer information on every trade and transfer starting 2026. #UK #Crypto https://t.co/tHJKf7rEE5 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 18, 2025 The new HMRC rules mandate that platforms record full names, addresses, and tax identification numbers for all users. Each transaction, including cryptocurrency type and amount transferred, is also logged. Non-compliance penalties can reach up to £300 per user. These developments suggest the crypto industry has indeed reached the tipping point Knot identified, with traditional financial barriers increasingly dissolving as digital assets integrate into mainstream economic systems.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015769-3.56%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12331-1.48%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.17857-0.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05745+0.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/13 07:15
Dow, Nasdaq up 0.24%, S&P gains 0.38% on rate cut expectation

Dow, Nasdaq up 0.24%, S&P gains 0.38% on rate cut expectation

U.S. stocks gained on Thursday as investors weighed soft inflation data and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, with strong tech earnings helping offset trade uncertainty and sector-specific losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.38% to close at 6,045.26,…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12331-1.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.024-0.53%
U Coin
U$0.01289+0.78%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02563+9.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 04:35
BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Spot Ethereum ETFs To Highest Net Daily Inflows Since February

BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Spot Ethereum ETFs To Highest Net Daily Inflows Since February

The spot Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded fund) belonging to asset management giant BlackRock led the US funds to their highest net daily inflows since February yesterday. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $163.6 million
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000058-60.00%
FUND
FUND$0.02799-6.07%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013531-1.00%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/12 21:11
The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere

The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere

On June 9, 2025, Incrypted Online Marathon was held as part of the largest crypto event in Ukraine – Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025. It was attended by Francesco Andreoli, Lead DevRel at Consensys. It should be noted that Incrypted Online Marathon was viewed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) by about 32,000 people. Also within […] Сообщение The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Particl
PART$0.1503+0.60%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01843+6.34%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/12 20:54

Trending News

More

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage