Source: Tencent not considering acquiring Nexon
PANews reported on June 13 that regarding the news circulating in the gaming circle that "Tencent plans to acquire Nexon", a source close to Tencent revealed that "Tencent has not
NOT
PANews
2025/06/13 17:54
Liang Fengyi: Hong Kong plans to expand virtual asset supervision and promote blockchain and securities tokenization
PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission CEO Leung Fung-yee pointed out in her speech at the Caixin Summer Summit that Hong Kong is building
PANews
2025/06/13 17:52
Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins
PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins in the US market, or using them for payment
PANews
2025/06/13 17:35
“Regulators aren’t easy”: Acting CFTC Chair warns crypto firms against rule-bending under Trump Era
Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has made it clear that crypto firms shouldn’t expect a free pass on regulation just because political administration is shifting. Speaking at the Coinbase Annual Summit with Yahoo…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 17:19
QCP Asia: Escalating geopolitical conflicts drag down the market, BTC falls 3%
PANews June 13 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, Israel's airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities and the death of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief Salami triggered a surge in safe-haven
PANews
2025/06/13 17:05
Data: Stablecoin on-chain transaction volume reached $1.4 trillion in May
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Sentora, the on-chain transaction volume of stablecoins continued to rise, reaching nearly 1.4 trillion US dollars in May.
PANews
2025/06/13 16:59
Greeks.live: 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expire, and the main players increase their positions in put options
PANews reported on June 13 that according to data from Adam@Greeks.live, a total of 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expired on June 13. The Put Call Ratio of
PANews
2025/06/13 16:54
Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes
Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/13 16:44
Iranian government: The attack would not have been possible without US coordination and permission
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi Data, the Iranian government said that the attack would not have been possible without the coordination and permission of the United
PANews
2025/06/13 16:42
How cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION is shaping the future of passive crypto income
Retail investors are turning to ETHRANSACTION to passively earn daily income through clean-energy crypto mining, no hardware, no hassle. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 16:24
