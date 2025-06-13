MEXC Exchange
Brazilian Authorities Terminate Exemptions, Aims to Tax Crypto Held in Self Custody
Brazilian authorities issued a Provisional Measure that terminates the previous tax regime and introduces a new ruleset to tax all crypto-derived profits. The new rule also states that these measures apply to crypto held in self-custody wallets and digital assets held abroad. Brazilian Government Announces New Crypto Tax Regime, Throws Self-Hosted Assets in the Mix […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 01:30
Dow Jones down 500 points on escalating Israel – Iran tension
U.S. stocks are down, oil us up as escalating Middle East tensions stoke inflation fears.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:25
This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain
While Ethereum and Solana lean on venture capital and insiders, BlockDAG has raised $299m without VC help, and it’s becoming the top retail-powered crypto of 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AGI could boost these crypto AI tokens
Artificial intelligence has taken centre stage with technology giants like Meta, Open AI and Alphabet Inc’s Google racing to develop AGI, Superintelligence and faster, more efficient models in 2025. The race involves multi-billion dollar acquisitions, investments and capital flows to sectors like Crypto AI tokens, offering traders an opportunity to profit from a slice of the Artificial Intelligence pie.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
Retail Titans Amazon and Walmart Reportedly Weigh Stablecoin Options
As enthusiasm for stablecoins keeps gaining traction among big corporations, sources say retail titan Walmart and e-commerce powerhouse Amazon are actively exploring the possibility of launching their own digital dollar-pegged tokens. Wall Street Journal Sources Say Amazon, Walmart May Step Into Stablecoin Market As of press time, the combined value of all circulating stablecoins has […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 00:30
Regulation fuels Bitcoin’s $11b treasury race as more and more companies join
Favorable regulation is prompting more companies to accumulate Bitcoin reserves, making it more resilient to volatility.
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:14
Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months for crypto wash trading scam
Aleksei Andriunin, founder and CEO of crypto market maker Gotbit, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wash trading scheme that inflated trading volumes for various cryptocurrencies. The sentencing was handed down by…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Pi crypto value rebounds: key levels to watch
After a dramatic drop below the value area low, Pi Network has shown strong signs of recovery, bouncing from its swing low with aggressive demand. The buying wick printed on the latest daily candle confirms a strong reaction from what…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Indian official: Tax department investigating cryptocurrency tax evasion
PANews reported on June 13 that Indian officials said the tax department is investigating cryptocurrency tax evasion.
PANews
2025/06/13 23:59
How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move
The SEC’s 2025 guideline clarifies the regulatory stance regarding crypto staking. It states what is and isn’t allowed and how you can stake lawfully.
T
$0.01745
+0.51%
MOVE
$0.1774
+0.85%
NOW
$0.00665
-1.91%
PANews
2025/06/13 23:54
