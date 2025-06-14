2025-06-30 Monday

Interpretation: "Big companies" are targeting stablecoins, Xiaomi, Ant, and JD.com have all made plans

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the National Business Daily, Ant International and Ant Digits plan to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, and Lianlian Digital is
PANews2025/06/14 18:13
Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin
PANews2025/06/14 17:53
Crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe completes 50 million rupees Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit Gupta

PANews reported on June 14 that according to MarcaMoney, Indian crypto wallet service provider PlutoPe announced the completion of a 50 million rupee Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Manit
PANews2025/06/14 17:41
Bitdeer: Bitcoin holdings have exceeded 1,400

PANews reported on June 14 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of June 13, its total
PANews2025/06/14 17:31
Abra CEO Bill Barhydt Says Crypto Is Replacing the 60/40 Portfolio

Bond performance is in the gutter while bitcoin is reaching all-time highs. Savvy financial advisors are now telling their peers to throw out bonds and replace them with crypto. Abra’s Barhydt Predicts Crypto Will Replace Classic 60/40 Asset Allocation The decades-long rule of thumb for diversifying assets in a client portfolio by allocating 60% of […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 17:30
Chan Ho-lim: Encourage Hong Kong and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong's Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chan Ho-lim, said that the second policy declaration on the
PANews2025/06/14 17:23
TikTok’s uncertain future reveals web2’s weaknesses | Opinion

TikTok’s uncertain future reveals web2’s weaknesses | Opinion

Web3 won't displace web2 overnight, but it can offer creators an empowering alternative built on transparency, autonomy, and sustainability
Crypto.news2025/06/14 17:17
The ApeCoin DAO dissolution proposal AIP-596 has officially started voting, and the deadline is June 26

PANews reported on June 14 that Yuga Labs co-founder Garga.eth announced on the X platform that the proposal AIP-596 to dissolve ApeCoin DAO has officially started voting, aiming to further
PANews2025/06/14 17:04
Beijing Dongcheng Court: Some auctioneers of cultural relics and artworks use blockchain technology to digitize records, but there are still disputes

PANews reported on June 14 that the Beijing Dongcheng Court issued the "White Paper on the Trial of Cultural Relics and Artwork Auction Cases (2014-2024)", which pointed out that some
PANews2025/06/14 17:03
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6207.18 BTC

According to PANews on June 14, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,207.18, with a total
PANews2025/06/14 16:42

Trending News

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.

Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes

"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage