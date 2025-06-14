MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Authorities discussed regulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine at Incrypted Conference
On June 14, 2025, Kyiv hosts the largest crypto event of the year — Incrypted Conference 2025. Within the framework of this event, a panel discussion on the regulation of the crypto industry in Ukraine was held. It was attended by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the head of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market […] Сообщение Authorities discussed regulation of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine at Incrypted Conference появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted
2025/06/14 20:26
Airwallex and Co-founder re-evaluate stablecoins: The real purpose is to build an Internet currency ecosystem
PANews reported on June 14 that Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, a corporate payment and financial platform, once again commented on stablecoins in an article: Most people misunderstand
REAL
$0.00369
-17.44%
PEOPLE
$0.01841
+6.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:19
Data: USDT market value exceeds 155 billion US dollars, setting a new record
PANews reported on June 14 that Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, posted on the X platform that the market value of USDT exceeded 155 billion US dollars, setting a new
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:10
Echo Protocol's official X account was stolen, and the previous theft news was false
PANews reported on June 14 that JP | Echo (@jonphayyy) clarified on the X platform that the official X account of Echo Protocol has been stolen and the previous theft
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 20:00
Echo Protocol’s official uBTC wallet worth over $266 million was hacked, false news
PANews reported on June 14 that Echo Protocol, a Bitcoin liquidity re-staking and yield layer, previously posted on the X platform that its wallet holding 2515.648579 uBTC (currently valued at
WALLET
$0.01393
+2.42%
YIELD
$0.22
-3.81%
LAYER
$0.6642
+0.83%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 19:54
Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed company Eastcompeace: will explore stable currency payment and cross-border settlement applications according to policy direction
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jiemian News, Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed company Eastcompeace said that according to the latest policy direction, global regulatory requirements for stablecoin issuers have
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 19:33
Gotbit Ordered to Dissolve After DOJ Seizes $23M in Crypto
The DOJ shut down Gotbit in a sweeping crackdown, seizing $23 million in crypto and exposing years of fake trading volume that misled investors and platforms. DOJ Forces Market Manipulator Gotbit to Shut Down The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 13 that Gotbit Consulting LLC, a cryptocurrency-focused financial firm based in Russia […]
U
$0.0129
+0.70%
JUSTICE
$0.00006427
+0.42%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 19:30
Jupiter Pro: Platform display data issues have been resolved and performance has not been affected
PANews reported on June 14 that Jupiter Pro posted on the X platform that previously due to problems with the infrastructure provider, there were problems with the displayed data (including
NOT
$0.001854
+2.65%
PRO
$0.8365
+0.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 19:23
Russia uncovers illegal Bitcoin mining using trucks and seizes 95 mining devices
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Buryatia in the Russian Federation discovered illegal cryptocurrency mining activities hidden in a Kamaz
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 19:08
Russian authorities bust truck-based crypto mine draining village power
Russian authorities found 95 mining rigs and a mobile transformer in a KamAZ truck illegally tapping power meant for a village in Buryatia.
POWER
$0.01193
-1.48%
MOBILE
$0.0002962
+1.57%
Share
PANews
2025/06/14 18:18
Trending News
More
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage