Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties

Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment. BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 […]