Economist Peter Schiff: This round of gold bull market has entered a stronger phase
PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, Peter Schiff, a long-time gold advocate and economist, recently emphasized on the X platform that gold mining stocks are currently leading
PANews
2025/06/15 13:58
Crypto startup TrueNorth raises $1 million in angel round
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Catenaa, AI-driven crypto startup TrueNorth raised $1 million in a strategic angel round of financing, with support from people including Bryan Pellegrino
PANews
2025/06/15 13:51
With the support of South Korea's policies, can Kaia public chain enter the "stablecoin summer"?
Author: Zen, PANews This week, Kaia public chain has become one of the focuses of the crypto market with its strong token growth. Since its merger with Klaytn and Finschia
PANews
2025/06/15 13:30
Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties
Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment. BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 13:10
Russian police found a truck stealing electricity for illegal cryptocurrency mining in the Baikal region
PANews reported on June 15 that according to TASS, authorities of the Republic of Buryatia (one of the autonomous republics of the Russian Federation) found 95 mining equipment and a
PANews
2025/06/15 12:18
Data: More than $57 million of XRP transferred to Coinbase
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 26,896,993 XRP (US$57,737,202) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
PANews
2025/06/15 11:10
UBS Sees Senate Rushing ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ Toward High-Stakes Finale
UBS spotlights blistering Senate momentum on a sweeping economic bill packed with permanent tax incentives and trade reprieves, all under crushing pressure to meet July deadlines. UBS Sees Fast-Track Senate Action on Key Economic Bill Amid Trade Reprieves and Deadline Pressure Global investment bank and financial services giant UBS published its Washington Weekly report on […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 11:10
A whale withdrew about $4.48 million of ENA from Bytbit 1 hour ago
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale withdrew 15.15 million ENA from Bytbit an hour ago, worth about 4.48 million US dollars.
PANews
2025/06/15 10:41
Institutional staking platform Colossus Digital completes approximately US$1.15 million in financing, with SBI Ven Capital participating
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the institutional staking platform Colossus Digital has completed 1 million euros (about 1.155 million US dollars) in financing. The investment was
PANews
2025/06/15 10:12
XRP Ledger Expands Stablecoin Ecosystem as Ripple Drives Institutional Adoption With XRP
XRPL is surging as a global fintech powerhouse, attracting top stablecoins and unlocking XRP’s role as a real-world liquidity engine. XRPL Emerges as Stablecoin Hub With USDC, RLUSD, XSGD Powering Global Payments Ripple shared insights on June 12 regarding the expansion of fiat-backed stablecoins on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), signaling the protocol’s growing relevance in […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 10:10
Trending News
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage