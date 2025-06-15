MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there
Stablecoins are nearing a breakthrough moment, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who likens their current state to the early days of the iPhone — full of untapped potential waiting on better infrastructure and developer tools. Allaire described stablecoins as…
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 01:00
Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again
On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker. “Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin […]
BTC
$108,345.58
+1.01%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 00:10
TRON amazes fans with features while Neo Pepe gains traction
As meme coins evolve beyond hype, Neo Pepe Coin is gaining traction for merging decentralization, community governance, and early-stage value mechanics into a fast-growing crypto movement. Cryptocurrency has ushered in a new era of innovation, decentralization. TRON, for instance, has…
GAINS
$0.02401
-0.62%
HYPE
$40.59
+7.78%
MEME
$0.001601
+3.02%
STAGE
$0.0000716
+6.86%
NEO
$5.552
+2.00%
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 00:00
Polyhedra: ZKJ/KOGE had abnormal on-chain transactions for a short period of time today, and is being closely monitored
PANews reported on June 15 that Polyhedra posted on the X platform that today’s price drop was caused by a series of abnormal on-chain transactions in the ZKJ/KOGE trading pair
ZKJ
$0.2141
--%
DROP
$0.00000534
-50.96%
PANews
2025/06/15 23:06
Latam Insights: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Hack, Brazil’s Crypto Tax Update
Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña gets hacked, Brazil updates its crypto taxation regime, and crypto remittances fell 45% in El Salvador. No One Fell for It: Paraguay’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement Was a […]
EL
$0.004317
+0.93%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 23:00
Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract
PANews reported on June 15 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s analysis, the most important reason for smashing KOGE first and then ZKJ may be that ZKJ has a contract, and they
ZKJ
$0.2141
--%
PANews
2025/06/15 22:26
HYPE price eyes $50 as Hyperliquid crosses $2b milestone
The current HYPE price is up by 330% from its lowest level in April. It's now on the verge of more gains after crossing a key $2 billion milestone.
MORE
$0.0243
+20.29%
GAINS
$0.02401
-0.62%
HYPE
$40.59
+7.78%
NOW
$0.00665
-1.91%
Crypto.news
2025/06/15 22:00
Trump: Iran and Israel should reach an agreement to make the Middle East great again
PANews June 15 news, according to Jinshi, Trump posted that Iran and Israel should reach an agreement and will reach an agreement, just like I made India and Pakistan reach
LIKE
$0.011881
+4.29%
TRUMP
$9.09
+0.69%
PANews
2025/06/15 21:51
Pakistani Finance Minister and Michael Saylor Discuss Incorporating BTC into “Currency Resilience” Strategy
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor to discuss how to use Bitcoin
BTC
$108,345.58
+1.01%
PANews
2025/06/15 21:44
A crypto trader was kidnapped in France and later released due to insufficient account funds
PANews reported on June 15 that according to euro1, a 26-year-old trader was kidnapped on his way back to his home in Juvisy-sur-Orge on the night of Friday to Saturday.
PANews
2025/06/15 21:23
Trending News
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage