European Commission: Reports that the EU accepts 10% US tariffs are speculative and do not reflect the current state of discussions
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission said that reports about the EU accepting a 10% US tariff are speculative and do not reflect the
PANews
2025/06/16 23:02
Crypto regulation needs more technologists and fewer suits
The crypto community is missing the opportunity to reimagine rather than transpose rulemaking for financial services. More technologists must join the regulatory conversation.
PANews
2025/06/16 23:02
Publicly listed company Universal Digital announces launch of Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Chainwire, Canadian listed company Universal Digital announced the launch of a Bitcoin reserve strategy, planning to gradually reduce its existing altcoin holdings
PANews
2025/06/16 23:00
Why Is Crypto Up Today? Bitcoin Surges as Iran-Israel Conflict Entering Day 4
As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, many investors are left wondering: why is crypto up today? Despite a brief weekend dip triggered by the conflict between Israel and Iran, Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded strongly, now trading above $107,000. However, for those familiar with Bitcoin’s behavior during past international crises, this recovery isn’t entirely.. The post Why Is Crypto Up Today? Bitcoin Surges as Iran-Israel Conflict Entering Day 4 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 19:15
Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total
Japan’s Strategy equivalent, Metaplanet, has acquired an additional 1,112 Bitcoin, bringing the company’s total to a staggering 10,000 BTC as of 16 June 2025. The investment company is Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the seventh largest publicly traded company globally by Bitcoin treasury size. Notably, Metaplanet issued $210 million worth zero-interest bonds to acquire the.. The post Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 18:55
Metaplanet Passes Coinbase As 7th-Biggest Bitcoin Holder, Poised To Overtake Tesla And Hut 8
Metaplanet’s latest Bitcoin buy has pushed its total holdings past those of Coinbase, setting the stage for it to overtake Tesla and Hut 8 next. The Japan-based investment firm said
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/16 17:41
Vietnam Legalizes Crypto: Passes New Legislation To Regulate Digital Assets
Things are looking up in the Vietnamese crypto landscape! According to local sources, the country passed its Law on Digital Technology Industry on 14 June 2025. A first of its kind in the country, the legislation aims to properly regulate Vietnam’s newly legitimised digital economy. Local sources have quoted, “The law defines crypto assets as.. The post Vietnam Legalizes Crypto: Passes New Legislation To Regulate Digital Assets appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 17:41
Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes
Altcoin season has taken a backseat for most of the year, trailing behind Bitcoin’s slow grind upward. But new market data suggests the underdogs and your favorite alts might not stay quiet for long. On-chain analytics platform Alphractal has raised eyebrows with predictions of a significant shift in the altcoin market. Using altcoin Dominance metrics,.. The post Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 16:24
This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now
Over the years, several Layer 2 projects have tried to fix the problems of Bitcoin by building faster systems on top of it. Some made headlines, but many couldn’t deliver or were simply abandoned along the way. Despite all the efforts, the big problems around Bitcoin’s speed, fees, and lack of advanced functionality still remain... The post This Bitcoin Layer 2 Might Be the Most Underrated Crypto Presale Right Now appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 15:50
AguilaTrades increases BTC position to $317 million, liquidation price is $101,426
PANews reported on June 16 that according to monitoring by Ember, after the BTC rebounded at noon, trader @AguilaTrades made a floating profit of $4.18 million, and then added 500
PANews
2025/06/16 15:27
