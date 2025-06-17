MEXC Exchange
US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump
PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
Group Psychology Game: Token Cognition Maps of Three Types of Players
Author: hitesh.eth Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News People’s perception of token issuance stems from evolutionary trends. In cryptocurrencies, evolutionary trends often carry the memory of past profits. What matters is
PANews
2025/06/17 07:59
Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks
PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently
PANews
2025/06/17 07:55
PumpFun’s Twitter account and founder’s account were frozen by X platform
PANews reported on June 17 that Solana The official X (formerly Twitter) account of meme coin launch platform PumpFun and the personal account of its founder Alon Cohen have both
PANews
2025/06/17 07:51
Trader "AguilaTrades" increased his Bitcoin long position to $424 million at a liquidation price of $103,332
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Onchain Lens, the on-chain trader "AguilaTrades" recently increased its long position in Bitcoin, using 20x leverage to build a position with a
PANews
2025/06/17 07:43
Polyhedra releases preliminary incident report: The crash was caused by a chain reaction caused by a coordinated liquidity attack on the chain
PANews reported on June 17 that according to an official announcement from Polyhedra, the ZKJ token plummeted by more than 85% on June 15. Preliminary investigations pointed out that it
PANews
2025/06/17 07:41
Eric Trump denies involvement in Tron listing, only expresses appreciation for Sun himself
PANews reported on June 17 that Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, tweeted early this morning that he is a big fan of Justin Sun and Tron, but "the
PANews
2025/06/17 07:36
Brazilian Lawmaker Proposes Scrapping Crypto Tax for Long-term Investors
The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini has created a draft bill that proposes doing away with crypto tax, particularly in the case of citizens who hold Bitcoin (BTC) as a long-term store of value. The MP has filed his bill in the Chamber of Deputies, the Portuguese-language media outlet Livecoins reported. Brazilian Crypto Tax: Could Levies Be Scrapped? The bill calls for the removal of the clauses in the tax code that explicitly mention the taxation of cryptoassets. The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini calling for support for his bill on social media. The caption reads: “Fight against the taxation of cryptoassets in Brazil.” (Source: @erosbiondini/Instagram) It also calls for the abolition of a 2023 law that spells out the means of collecting income tax from profits derived from cryptoassets. The bill will first be assessed by a Chamber of Deputies committee. The committee will decide whether or not to pass the bill on to the lower house. From there, it could then move on to the Senate and the office of the President. Both the Senate and the President would have the power to veto the bill. Biondini also claims that new taxes on financial transactions, including foreign exchange and insurance transfers, are ill-timed. He claimed that imposing a new tax burden on the population at “a time of economic fragility” would have negative consequences. The lawmaker noted that the Brazilian tax “burden” reached 32.32% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY2024. This is the tax-to-GDP ratio’s highest rate in the last 15 years, per Treasury data. Biondini criticized the government’s crypto policy. He complained that Brazil, “instead of leading” the world in crypto adoption, is now “going against the grain.” He said existing and future crypto tax laws “penalize people who are looking for a legitimate, safe, and sovereign store of value.” Formal Recognition for BTC Savers The crypto-adovocating lawmaker has previously authored a bill that seeks to formally recognize Bitcoin as a strategic store of value in Brazil. This proposal seeks to create tax exemption for BTC buyers and holders. It also seeks to spell out citizens’ rights to become self-custodians of their coins, without having to rely on crypto wallet operators. 🇧🇷 Méliuz has become the first Bitcoin treasury company in Brazil after shareholders approved the acquisition of $28.4 million Bitcoin. #Méliuz #BitcoinTreasury #BitcoinStrategy https://t.co/v1zZ77GH3h — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 16, 2025 Biondini took to social media last week in an attempt to unite the Brazilian crypto community behind his bill. He suggested that if the topic were to go viral, the lower house would be pressured to reject efforts to boost crypto tax revenues in Brazil. Biondini also called on fellow parliamentarians to back his bill. He explained that it had been designed to defend taxpayers, industry players, and Brazil’s “economic sovereignty.” In November last year, Biondini unveiled a bill proposing the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve . The plan called for the government to convert up to 5% of Brazil’s $372 billion international reserve fund to Bitcoin.
CryptoNews
2025/06/17 07:30
Bitcoin recovers following Truth Social's BTC ETF filing and Strategy's $1 billion purchase
Bitcoin (BTC) saw a 3.7% increase on Monday following the Trump Media and Technology Group's (TMTG) filing of a combined Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 07:27
The U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act at 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and Senate Cloakroom, the U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act (S.1582) at 4:30 am Beijing
PANews
2025/06/17 07:26
