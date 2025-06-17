MEXC Exchange
Donggang Shares: The company is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses
PANews reported on June 17 that an investor asked Donggang Shares, "What cooperation does the company have with Ant Group? What impact will the issuance of stablecoins by Ant Group
NOT
$0.00185
+2.20%
ANT
$0.07
-1.82%

PANews
2025/06/17 10:17
Market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz
PANews reported on June 17, market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.
NEAR
$2.192
+2.52%
THREE
$0.00391
-8.85%

PANews
2025/06/17 10:13
PrismaX receives $11 million in seed funding led by a16z to promote the construction of decentralized robot AI platform
PANews reported on June 17 that the robotics intelligence platform PrismaX completed a $11 million seed round led by a16z crypto CSX, with participation from Volt Capital, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator,
SEED
$0.001976
+3.45%
AI
$0.1131
+2.53%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000589
-34.55%
VOLT
$0.0000001651
+1.97%

PANews
2025/06/17 10:10
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.17)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/17 Update: Pump.fun is suspected of being the target of multiple class action
MEME
$0.001599
+2.76%
AI
$0.1131
+2.53%
FUN
$0.01008
+0.81%
MEMES
$0.00009648
+2.90%

PANews
2025/06/17 10:10
Foreign media: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from its largest shareholder Microsoft
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Information: OpenAI is seeking new financial concessions from Microsoft, its largest shareholder. OpenAI hopes that Microsoft will own about 33% of

PANews
2025/06/17 10:01
Capability Leap vs. Problem Shifting: The "Layered Paradox" of AI and Crypto
Author:Haotian Everyone says that Ethereum's Rollup-Centric strategy seems to have failed? And they hate this L1-L2-L3 nesting game, but what's interesting is that the development of the AI track in
L1
$0.0107
-6.95%
L3
$0.04254
+1.26%
AI
$0.1131
+2.53%

PANews
2025/06/17 10:00
A-share stablecoin concept is active again and again, Chuangshi Technology rises by 20CM
According to PANews on June 17, the concept of stablecoin in A-shares has been repeatedly active, with Chuangshi Technology hitting the daily limit of 20CM, followed by Xin Guodu, Sifang
XIN
$97.5
+0.51%

PANews
2025/06/17 10:00
US media: Trump proposes that Vance meet with Iranian officials this week
PANews June 17 news, according to the New York Times, according to a US official, Trump has proposed that Vice President Vance and his Middle East envoy Vitkov propose a
TRUMP
$9.08
+0.60%
VICE
$0.01867
-13.88%

PANews
2025/06/17 09:51
Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations
Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power. 1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological […]
BANK
$0.05728
+0.24%
NOW
$0.00665
-1.91%
POWER
$0.01193
-1.40%
TERM
$0.442
+0.45%

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 09:30
U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77%
PANews reported on June 17 that the US stock market closed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.77%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the
U
$0.01282
-0.15%
ROSE
$0.02559
+8.75%

PANews
2025/06/17 09:14
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage