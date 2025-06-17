2025-06-30 Monday

European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class. The filing , submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq. The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate. Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing. Coinshares jumping into the Solana spot ETF race w new filing this morning. I think we are up to 8 now. pic.twitter.com/IqJxpSGICd — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 16, 2025 Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions , a key operational component for crypto ETFs. The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision. Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval , though delays are expected. James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025. Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption. CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.
CryptoNews2025/06/17 12:04
Infini suspends all card services, and the card opening fee will be refunded to the account within 10 working days

PANews reported on June 17 that according to an announcement by Infini, starting today, the services of its three types of cards, Global, Lite, and Tech, will be completely suspended,
PANews2025/06/17 12:00
OpenAI signs $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct AI government and security pilots

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, OpenAI has received a one-year contract worth $200 million from the US Department of Defense to pilot the application of AI
PANews2025/06/17 11:54
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs
PANews2025/06/17 11:51
Paradigm supports Tornado Cash developers and calls for clear definition of "fund transmission" laws

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, venture capital firm Paradigm has submitted a friend of the court opinion to the New York District Court in support of
PANews2025/06/17 11:48
The Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations

PANews reported on June 17 that the Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations and marking the third consecutive meeting where
PANews2025/06/17 11:33
DeFi bull market strategy: The US SEC has released positive news, and three categories are worth paying attention to

Author: Cryptofada Compiled by: Felix, PANews On June 9, the Cryptocurrency Task Force roundtable, chaired by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, portended a potentially positive situation for cryptocurrencies and DeFi participants
PANews2025/06/17 11:24
Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback

PANews reported on June 17 that Coinbase officially announced that Coinbase One has launched a new "Basic" subscription level, with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of
PANews2025/06/17 11:23
Most cryptocurrencies rose, BTC once approached $109,000, and ETH broke through $2,600

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the situation in the Middle East, the crypto market fluctuated and rose during trading on June 17. BTC
PANews2025/06/17 11:20
JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale. JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/17 11:10

