MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Starknet: Completed the staking v2 version upgrade, plans to launch v3 and introduce Bitcoin staking before the end of the year
PANews reported on June 17 that Starknet announced on the X platform that the pledge migration has been completed, the main network has now resumed the pledge function and enabled
NOW
$0.00659
-2.51%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 19:56
Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets
In a bid to modernise the private equity markets, Fairmint, an on-chain securities platform, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to adopt blockchain framework-based regulatory protocols. On 16 June 2025, Fairmint submitted a detailed seven-point proposal to the SEC’s crypto task force, highlighting the numerous ways in which technology based on a.. The post Fairmint Urges the SEC to Adopt Blockchain Framework for Private Equity Markets appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
BID
$0.14975
+9.13%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/17 19:32
Thailand’s Cabinet approves five-year personal income tax exemption for profits from cryptocurrency sales
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Thai cabinet approved the exemption of personal income tax on profits from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sales for five years.
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 19:28
Trump Phone Fallout: Are MAGA ‘Scams’ Holding Crypto Back a Decade?
Trump dropshipping his own unbranded golden third-world phone makes me question if I’m in a coma. First, we had the failed NFT launch, then the rug pull that was , now a phone nobody asked for while two US-backed wars rage on. Say hello to the Commander in Grift: Dystopia. pic.twitter.com/4uXUfR7e1F — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania).. The post Trump Phone Fallout: Are MAGA ‘Scams’ Holding Crypto Back a Decade? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
COM
$0.015756
-3.39%
NOBODY
$0.020231
+90.96%
GRIFT
$0.008279
-4.70%
HELLO
$0.005976
+6.24%
NOW
$0.00659
-2.51%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/17 19:24
Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban
Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC. Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on…
BTC
$108,312.89
+0.97%
U
$0.01283
-0.15%
AI
$0.1132
+2.53%
TERM
$0.442
+0.45%
BAN
$0.05832
+3.40%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:18
El Salvador adds 240 Bitcoin since signing the IMF loan agreement
El Salvador has continued its daily Bitcoin purchases, adding 240 BTC since December despite a $1.4 billion IMF agreement that discourages public-sector accumulation. El Salvador has purchased 240 Bitcoin (BTC) since Dec. 19 last year, despite a $1.4 billion loan…
BTC
$108,312.89
+0.97%
EL
$0.004315
+0.93%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:12
Stablecoin startup Ubyx completes $10 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bloomberg, Ubyx, a stablecoin startup founded by former Citigroup executive Tony McLaughlin, has completed a $10 million seed round of financing, led
SEED
$0.001976
+3.45%
STARTUP
$0.020501
+54.30%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 19:07
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin (BTC) price falls to around $106,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day.
BTC
$108,312.89
+0.97%
TRUMP
$9.077
+0.64%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/17 18:36
Flashbots: MEV robots are clogging up the blockchain faster than the network can scale
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, research institute Flashbots released a report warning that MEV (maximum extractable value) has become the main limiting factor for blockchain
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:33
How does PrismaX, led by a16z, use tokens to build a "data flywheel" for AI robots?
Author: PrismaX Compiled by: Tim, PANews PrismaX, a startup company that provides robotic intelligence platform, today announced that it has successfully raised $11 million in financing and officially debuted at
AI
$0.1132
+2.53%
STARTUP
$0.020501
+54.30%
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 18:30
Trending News
More
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage