Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading
PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the
PANews
2025/06/18 08:16
Multiple crypto-related accounts including Pump.Fun and GMGN have been unfrozen
PANews reported on June 18 that the official account of Solana meme coin launch platform Pump.Fun (@pumpdotfun) and its founder Alon Cohen's X (original Twitter) account (@a1lon9) have been unfrozen,
PANews
2025/06/18 08:13
Multiple whales bought large amounts of HYPE tokens and opened leveraged long orders
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring data, multiple whale addresses bought large amounts of HYPE tokens today: the "0x55" address purchased 59,719 HYPE tokens for
PANews
2025/06/18 08:10
IRGC: Iran's Fateh missiles penetrated Israel's defenses, giving Iran 'absolute control' of Israeli airspace
PANews reported on June 18 that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Iran's Fateh missiles broke through Israel's defenses, giving Iran "absolute control" over Israeli airspace. The Fateh hypersonic ballistic missile
PANews
2025/06/18 08:02
Eyenovia invests $50 million to establish HYPE Reserve, the company will be renamed "Hyperion DeFi"
PANews reported on June 18 that Eyenovia, a Nasdaq-listed company in the United States that focuses on the development of digital ophthalmic medical technology, announced the completion of a $50
PANews
2025/06/18 07:57
Coinbase Lists Spark (SPK) ERC-20 Token, Labeled as an “Experimental” Asset
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the Coinbase announcement, the platform will support Spark (SPK) tokens on the Ethereum network, marked as "Experimental", and has opened the transfer
PANews
2025/06/18 07:48
Source: Musk's xAI company is expected to complete $5 billion in debt financing
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Musk's xAI company is expected to complete a $5 billion debt financing, which has limited investor demand and a coverage ratio
PANews
2025/06/18 07:40
Trump to sign executive order extending TikTok sale deadline by 90 days
PANews June 18 news, according to the Associated Press, US President Trump will sign an executive order this week to extend the deadline for TikTok's parent company ByteDance to sell
PANews
2025/06/18 07:31
JPMorgan Chase pilots JPMD deposit tokens on Base chain, putting commercial deposits on chain for the first time
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase announced that it will pilot the issuance of JPMD tokens on the public chain Base associated with Coinbase, representing
PANews
2025/06/18 07:26
Anysphere, the developer of AI editor Cursor, plans to double its valuation to more than $18 billion in a new round of financing
PANews June 18 news, according to Bloomberg, the developer of AI code editor Cursor, Anysphere, has recently been approached by several investors, and plans to double its valuation to $18
PANews
2025/06/18 07:20
