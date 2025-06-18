MEXC Exchange
Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai
PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center.
PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
Central Bank: Establish inter-bank market transaction reporting database
PANews June 18 news, according to CCTV News, the 2025 Lujiazui Forum opened today, and Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the interbank
PANews
2025/06/18 09:50
Data: The Korean won crypto trading volume will reach $663 billion in 2025, second only to the US dollar
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Kaiko data, by 2025, the volume of crypto transactions denominated in Korean won (KRW) reached $663 billion, making it the world's second
PANews
2025/06/18 09:09
Ohio HB 116 “Bitcoin Bill of Rights” Passed Unanimously
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, the Ohio House of Representatives Technology and Innovation Committee passed HB 116 with 13 votes in unanimous votes. The bill protects
PANews
2025/06/18 08:55
U.S. Treasury Secretary says GENIUS Act will boost stablecoins to $3.7 trillion and benefit U.S. bond markets
PANews reported on June 18 that US Treasury Secretary Bessent said in a statement that the stablecoin market is expected to grow to $3.7 trillion by 2030, and the passage
PANews
2025/06/18 08:53
SEC Opens Comment Period for Franklin Templeton’s XRP and SOL Spot ETFs
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the US SEC announcement, the public comment process has been initiated for the XRP and Solana spot ETF proposals submitted by Franklin
PANews
2025/06/18 08:46
Li Yunze, Pan Gongsheng, Wu Qing and Zhu Hexin will deliver keynote speeches at the Lujiazui Forum
PANews reported on June 18 that the 2025 Lujiazui Forum will be held today. According to the latest opening ceremony agenda, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China,
PANews
2025/06/18 08:40
The whales bought more than 85,000 ETH in three consecutive rounds, with a floating loss of about US$9.4 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Ember tracking, an institutional address started the third round of ETH position building on June 11. As of today, it has spent
PANews
2025/06/18 08:38
Altman says Meta offered $100 million to poach OpenAI employees but no one jumped ship
PANews June 18 news, according to Bloomberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a podcast that Meta offers up to $100 million in signing bonuses and higher annual salaries to
PANews
2025/06/18 08:26
VanEck's planned Solana spot ETF has been registered with DTCC under the ticker VSOL
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate , the Solana ( SOL ) spot ETF that VanEck plans to launch has been registered with the Depository Trust &
PANews
2025/06/18 08:21
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage