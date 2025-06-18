2025-06-30 Monday

Wall Street Journal: Israeli military interceptor missiles are in urgent need, and the US and Israel are in a panic of "missile war of attrition"

Wall Street Journal: Israeli military interceptor missiles are in urgent need, and the US and Israel are in a panic of "missile war of attrition"

PANews June 18 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, a US official revealed that Israel’s defensive interceptor missiles are running out. This has raised concerns about the country’s ability
PANews2025/06/18 14:21
Analyst predicts XRP holders will soon 'print' as 2025 breakout looms

Analyst predicts XRP holders will soon ‘print’ as 2025 breakout looms

As XRP eyes a potential ETF-fueled breakout, a rising project called Pepeto is winning attention with real utility, zero-fee trading, and early investor buzz. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/06/18 14:08
Spanish Lender BBVA Advises High Net Worth Clients to Invest 3%-7% in Crypto: Report

Spanish Lender BBVA Advises High Net Worth Clients to Invest 3%-7% in Crypto: Report

Spanish bank BBVA is reportedly advising its wealthy clients to allocate between 3% and 7% of their portfolios to crypto. The allocation depends on the client’s “risk appetite”, says Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland. Speaking at the DigiAssets conference in London, the banker told Reuters that they allow up to 7% of portfolio in crypto for riskier profiles. “With private customers, since September last year, we started advising on bitcoin,” Meyer noted. In March, BBVA received approval from the country’s securities regulator to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading services in Spain. 🇪🇸 Spanish lending giant BBVA said it won approval to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading, integrating crypto into everyday banking. #BBVA #CryptoTrading https://t.co/ifB7FxuUV8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 10, 2025 Notably, the bank has been considering clients’ requests to buy crypto since 2021. Meyer believes that it has become one of the first large global banks to advise wealthy clients to buy Bitcoin. Recently, JPMorgan said that it is finally allowing clients to buy Bitcoin . “We are going to allow you to buy it,” CEO Jamie Dimon said. “We’re not going to custody it. We’re going to put it in statements for clients.” However, it is unusual for lenders to advise clients to buy crypto. 95% of EU Banks Don’t Engage in Crypto: ESMA The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has repeatedly warned about the risks of crypto and said that the sector needed continued close monitoring. Further, the watchdog noted that 95% of EU banks do not engage in crypto activities. “Since 2025, we have been actively monitoring potential risks crypto assets could represent to financial stability,” ESMA noted. According to Meyer, BBVA currently advises clients to add only Bitcoin or Ether, with plans to add other cryptos later this year. Further, introducing 3% of the portfolio to crypto would’t be a huge risk, he added. “If you look at a balanced portfolio, if you introduce 3% you already boost the performance.” Mainstream Crypto Adoption Enables Institutions to Enter the $3.2T Industry According to Gadi Chait, Investment Manager at Xapo Bank, a crypto custodian, crypto’s increased legitimacy in the eyes of policymakers and rising retail adoption, fueled by genuine use cases, rather than price speculation, have encouraged recent adoption among banks. “Traditional finance is slowly waking up to crypto’s call and is vying for a piece of the pie,” he told Cryptonews. Additionally, Bitcoin’s surge to over $100,000 and the promise of pro-crypto policies attracted institutional interest and strengthened Bitcoin’s future, he said. “Globally, positive signals from countries like the UK, Japan, and Switzerland—around licensing and oversight—validate the asset class on a wider scale,” he added. Besides, the adoption of cryptocurrencies has seen remarkable growth in Spain recently. Per a 2024 survey by the European Central Bank (ECB), 9% of the Spanish population owns crypto assets, up from 4% in 2022. Further, Spain reached nearly $80 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2024, Chainalysis data noted.
CryptoNews2025/06/18 14:03
Washington's second-biggest city, Spokane, bans crypto ATMs

Washington’s second-biggest city, Spokane, bans crypto ATMs

Spokane City Council has banned crypto ATMs to curb rising scams, giving operators 60 days to remove machines amid concerns over fraud and vulnerable residents.
PANews2025/06/18 13:54
Exclusive interview with JD.com CoinChain CEO: It is expected to obtain a license and launch a stable currency in early Q4. Bitcoin was first purchased in 2011

Exclusive interview with JD.com CoinChain CEO: It is expected to obtain a license and launch a stable currency in early Q4. Bitcoin was first purchased in 2011

Written by Yin Chen; Edited by Deng Yongyun Source: Bloomberg Businessweek In 2011, Liu Peng, who was working on the WeChat Pay team at the time, bought his first Bitcoin.
PANews2025/06/18 13:43
Fileverse releases decentralized spreadsheet tool dSheets to challenge Google Sheets and Excel

Fileverse releases decentralized spreadsheet tool dSheets to challenge Google Sheets and Excel

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ethereum infrastructure startup Fileverse launched dSheets, an open source spreadsheet tool focusing on privacy and on-chain interaction, positioned as a
PANews2025/06/18 13:38
U.S. Senate passes landmark Genius Act, aiming to bring clarity in stablecoin regulation

U.S. Senate passes landmark Genius Act, aiming to bring clarity in stablecoin regulation

In a historic vote, the U.S. Senate has passed the GENIUS Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at establishing federal rules for stablecoins. According to a CNN report, on June 17, the bill cleared the Senate with strong bipartisan support in…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 13:28
South Korea plans to invest 16 trillion won in artificial intelligence over the next five years

South Korea plans to invest 16 trillion won in artificial intelligence over the next five years

PANews reported on June 18 that according to a plan reported by the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Presidential Policy Planning Committee, the South Korean government will invest
PANews2025/06/18 13:28
JD CoinChain CEO Liu Peng: Compliant stablecoins are the new financial infrastructure in the Web3 era

JD CoinChain CEO Liu Peng: Compliant stablecoins are the new financial infrastructure in the Web3 era

PANews June 18 news, Liu Peng, CEO of JD CoinChain Technology, said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that the Hong Kong dollar and multi-currency stablecoins have been successfully
PANews2025/06/18 13:27
Archetyp dark web market shut down, but ecosystem adapts: TRM Labs

Archetyp dark web market shut down, but ecosystem adapts: TRM Labs

The Archetyp dark web market had over 600,000 users, a total transaction volume of at least $287 million and over 17,000 listings, mainly offering drugs for sale.
PANews2025/06/18 13:21

