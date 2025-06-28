MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Fxstreet
2025/06/28 04:40
Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills
Several Democratic lawmakers have said that they will not vote to pass crypto regulations if potential conflicts of interest are not addressed.
PANews
2025/06/28 04:24
Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse
Affordable cryptos like XLM, LUNC, and XYZVerse are surging in popularity thanks to active communities and growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 04:08
This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB
Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:43
Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto
Crypto transactions soared 530% last year, Bolivia's central bank says, as citizens are felling the fiat currency.
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:39
Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop
Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop. Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its…
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:26
Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings
Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
PANews
2025/06/28 03:16
After a 7,500% run on Bitcoin, Metaplanet is “set to win in the long term,” says expert
How did Metaplanet turn a struggling hotel firm into Asia’s fastest-growing Bitcoin proxy, and is a 7,500% stock surge a sign of strength or euphoria? Metaplanet passes Tesla in Bitcoin holdings Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF), a Japan-listed firm, has officially surpassed…
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 02:53
Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market
S&P 500 broke its record as traders welcome good news on trade and interest rates.
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:29
Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m
Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million. On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1…
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:20
Trending News
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin